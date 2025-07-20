England to host next three WTC Finals; ICC announces key updates at Annual Conference

Singapore City [Singapore], July 20 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been awarded the hosting rights for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Finals in 2027, 2029, and 2031. The decision was confirmed during the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Annual Conference held in Singapore, recognising ECB's successful record in organising recent finals, as per the ICC.

Among other key developments, the ICC also provided an update on the ongoing efforts to support displaced women cricketers of Afghan descent. This initiative is being advanced through a collaborative effort led by the ICC, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and Cricket Australia (CA), under the supervision of ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khwaja.

The programme aims to deliver structured support through high-performance initiatives, domestic playing opportunities, and engagement at key ICC global events, including the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England.

In relation to USA Cricket, the ICC reiterated its previous position and confirmed that the organisation remains on notice. USA Cricket is required to undertake comprehensive governance reforms, including but not limited to completing free and fair elections within a three-month period. The Board, however, reserves the right to take such actions as it deems appropriate.

Additionally, Gurumurthy Palani (France Cricket), Anuraag Bhatnagar (Cricket Hong Kong, China), and Gurdeep Klair (Cricket Canada) were elected to the ICC Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) as Associate Member representatives.

Formal votes of thanks were recorded to outgoing ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice, and to departing CEC members Sumod Damodar (Botswana Cricket Association), Rashpal Bajwa (Cricket Canada), and Umair Butt (Cricket Denmark), for their service to the global game.

Two new members joined the ICC family to take the total membership to 110 members with Timor-Leste Cricket Federation and Zambia Cricket Union formally becoming ICC Associate members.

The ICC AGM also formally adopted the annual report and audited accounts of the ICC Group for the year 2024 together with the auditor's report. (ANI)

