DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / England vs India: A look at Ollie Pope's record at The Oval ahead of the fifth Test

England vs India: A look at Ollie Pope's record at The Oval ahead of the fifth Test

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:20 AM Jul 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): As England gears up to face India in the fifth and final Test at The Oval, a lot of eyeballs will be on the local Surrey hero, Ollie Pope, the designated number three and the stand-in captain in the absence of an injured Ben Stokes.

Advertisement

Stokes has been ruled out of the final Test due to an injury in his right shoulder. After scoring 304 runs and taking 17 wickets in the series, Stokes' all-timer series has finally come to an end, with two clutch 'Player of the Match' performances at Lord's and Old Trafford, the latter of which saw him score a century and take a five-wicket haul in the same match.

Pope previously stepped into the captaincy role last year when Stokes was sidelined with a hamstring injury last year, winning three Tests and losing one. Two of these wins came against Sri Lanka at home and one against Pakistan in Multan. The sole defeat came to the Lankan Lions at their home ground, The Oval.

Advertisement

In three matches played at The Oval, Pope has maintained a solid record, scoring 322 runs in six innings at an average of 64.40, with a century and two half-centuries in six innings. Notably, England has lost two of the three Tests it has played at The Oval.

As a captain, Pope's individual batting returns have been modest. In four matches and seven innings, he has scored 191 runs at an average of just over 27. Notably, 154 of those runs came in a single innings against Sri Lanka at The Oval, a match England ended up losing.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old has had a mixed series so far, scoring 257 runs in four Tests and seven innings at an average of 36.71. He has registered one century and one half-century, with a best score of 106.

Pope has proven to be a reliable number three batter for England. He has scored 2,281 runs in 32 Tests at that position, averaging 42.24, with eight centuries and eight half-centuries across 55 innings. His highest score is 205. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts