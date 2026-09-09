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Home / Sports / England vs Pakistan: Ollie Robinson boasts best Test bowling average since World War I after reaching 100 wickets

England vs Pakistan: Ollie Robinson boasts best Test bowling average since World War I after reaching 100 wickets

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ANI
Updated At : 07:22 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Birmingham [UK], September 9 (ANI): England pacer Ollie Robinson has emerged as the standout figure in Test bowling, boasting the best bowling average among bowlers with 100-plus wickets since the First World War, with an impressive mark of 19.10.

He has also reached the 100-wicket milestone in just 24 Tests, making him the joint-fifth fastest English bowler to achieve the feat since World War II, joining legends Ian Botham, Derek Underwood, Steve Harmison, Graeme Swann and Tony Lock.

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Robinson achieved the feat during England’s third Test against Pakistan in Birmingham on Wednesday. The pacer now has 102 wickets at an exceptional average of 19.10 in 24 Tests, including 5 five-wicket hauls.

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Problems off the field have been compounded by struggles on it, with Pakistan’s torrid run in red-ball cricket extending into the third Test. After Babar Azam lost the toss, England captain Joe Root had no hesitation in asking Pakistan to bat first.

Pakistan endured a disastrous start, with their early struggles coming against the backdrop of off-field turmoil that had prompted sweeping changes to the side, including the introduction of three debutants.

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England’s pace attack maintained complete control over a struggling Pakistan side at lunch on the opening day of the third and final Test at Edgbaston.

Josh Tongue returned impressive figures of 3/23, while opening duo Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer claimed two wickets apiece.

Robinson once again showcased the frugality that has defined his summer, finishing with 2/9 from eight overs as Pakistan limped to 100/7 at lunch. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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