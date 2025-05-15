DT
England Women announce ODI, T20 squad for home series against West Indies

England Women announce ODI, T20 squad for home series against West Indies

ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM May 15, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India] May 14 (ANI): ECB on Wednesday announced their women's ODI and T20I squad for the home series against West Indies later this month.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Sophie Ecclestone has been sidelined from domestic cricket due to a knee issue, but on Wednesday, she represented Lancashire and scored a fifty.

Issy Wong was selected in the T20I team for three fixtures, along with Emily Arlott, another Warwickshire seamer. But Maia Bouchier was left out. Arlott was also chosen to the team for the three ODIs, even though she hasn't made her international debut.

After a rough patch where she struggled with her form, Wong last played for England in the tour of Ireland in September of last year. During her county's opening games and the recent tour of Australia with England Women A, she made a strong impression.

Emma Lamb and Alice Davidson-Richards, who were chosen for the ODIs after their standout batting performances in the One Day Cup domestic tournament, are also making a comeback. Both teams include the Blaze's opening batter Tammy Beaumont and spinner Linsey Smith, the Metro Bank One Day Cup's top wicket-taker.

England Women T20I squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Emily Arlott , Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey , Charlie Dean , Sophia Dunkley , Sarah Glenn , Amy Jones , Heather Knight , Paige Scholfield , Linsey Smith , Issy Wong , Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

England Women ODI squad:M Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Alice Davidson-Richards , Emily Arlott , Tammy Beaumont , Lauren Bell , Kate Cross , Charlie Dean , Sophia Dunkley , Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn , Amy Jones , Heather Knight , Emma Lamb , Linsey Smith. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

