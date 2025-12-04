London [UK], December 4 (ANI): England have announced 17 full Women's Central Contracts and four Skills Contracts for the 2025/26 cycle, marking a significant step ahead of a landmark year that includes a home ICC Women's T20 World Cup in mid-2026.

Ten players have received new one-year contracts, while seven players enter the second year of their existing deals. All-format skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt leads the way following her superb outing at the 50-over World Cup in India recently.

Em Arlott and Emma Lamb have been awarded Skills Contracts for the first time, while Linsey Smith, who stood out with the ball at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, earns her maiden full Central Contract.

34-year-old pacer Kate Cross misses out on a place among the annual list. Clare Connor, Managing Director of England Women, said the announcements come at a pivotal moment for the side as they turn their attention to next year's marquee ICC event on home soil.

"It's an immensely exciting year ahead for England Women, and the awarding of these contracts reflects our confidence in this group of players, with our collective focus firmly on winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup next summer. Linsey Smith, Emma Lamb and Em Arlott have all made important contributions for England across the last year, and these contracts are both a reward for what they have achieved and an opportunity to develop their skills further," Connor said as quoted from ICC.

"Kate Cross misses out on a Central Contract after years of extraordinary service to England Women's cricket. The door to selection is never closed on any domestic cricketer. Consistency in scoring runs and taking wickets will always put players in a strong position to be picked in England squads. We're all excited about what 2025/26 brings. Witnessing India win the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on home soil was a powerful reminder of the impact that major events can have. A home ICC Women's T20 World Cup presents a huge opportunity next summer, and our players will also be striving to be part of a historic women's Test match at Lord's against India," Connor added.

Existing Contracts

Lauren Bell, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Heather Knight, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

New One-Year Contracts

Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith.

New Skills Contracts

Em Arlott, Emma Lamb, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Issy Wong. (ANI)

