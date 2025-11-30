DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / England XI cruise to 8-wicket win over PM's XI in pink-ball warm-up

England XI cruise to 8-wicket win over PM's XI in pink-ball warm-up

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:55 PM Nov 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Canberra [Australia], November 30 (ANI): England XI (ENG XI) defeated the Prime Minister's XI (PM's XI) by eight wickets in the two-day pink-ball match, which served as a tune-up for hopeful players on both sides ahead of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, also a pink-ball fixture.

Advertisement

An impressive batting display, spearheaded by a near-century from James Rew, saw ENG XI comfortably defeat the hosts. The victory provides a timely boost and valuable day-night experience for the touring contingent ahead of the second Ashes Test, which will be a day-night fixture.

Advertisement

In response to the PM's XI declaration, the England XI openers, Emilio Gay and captain Tom Haines, started strongly, ending Day 1 at 29-0. Day 2 belonged entirely to the tourists' batters.

Advertisement

A forced retirement from Emilio Gay (56) and the dismissal of Tom Haines (77) brought together James Rew (92* off 123 balls) and Asa Tribe (53* off 87 balls). This pair dismantled the PM's XI bowling attack, which included veteran Peter Siddle and a host of young prospects.

The England XI side chased down the total, making 309/2 after 66.3 overs, winning the two-day contest by eight wickets.

Advertisement

Earlier in the match. PM XI won the toss and elected to bat first, and they declared their first innings at a competitive total of 308/8 after 83 overs. The innings was built on solid foundations laid by three half-centurions from the young Australian line-up--Campbell Kellaway 82 (126), Nathan McSweeney (63) and Oliver Peake (54).

For the England XI, pace bowler Matthew Potts (2-40) was the pick of the bowlers. Spinners Tom Hartley (2-55) and part-time bowler Tom Haines (2-51) chipped in with two wickets apiece. Fast bowler Josh Tongue (0-48) also bowled a challenging spell. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts