London [UK], June 20 (ANI): England batter Joe Root on Saturday completed 14,000 runs in Test cricket, becoming the second player after Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar to do so.

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Root achieved this milestone during Day-4 of his side's second Test against New Zealand. During a chase of 463 runs, Root stood unbeaten at 75 in 137 balls, with eight fours.

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In 165 Tests, he has made 14,073 runs in 302 innings at an average of 50.98, with 41 centuries and 67 fifties, with a best score of 262. He is the second-highest Test run-getter currently, with Sachin (15,921 runs in 200 Tests with 49 centuries) at the top. The veteran English batter is chasing Sachin's long-standing record.

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Coming to the match, England ended the day four at 182/5, with Root (75*) unbeaten with Jordan Cox (0*). Harry Brook (58 in 54 balls, with 10 fours and a six) also cracked a century when England fell to 40/3 in the run-chase.

England, leading the series 1-0, opted to field first. A century from Glenn Phillips (100 in 135 balls, with 18 fours) and a fifty from Tom Blundell (51 in 84 balls, with six fours) were the highlights as NZ made 391 runs. Jacob Bethell (3/26) was the top wicket-taker for England, while Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker and Matthew Fisher got two wickets.

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England fell 100 runs short of this total, scoring 381 in their first innings, with Emilio Gay (53 in 114 balls, with nine fours), Matthew Fisher (50* in 77 balls, with six fours), and Joe Root (46 in 57 balls, with eight fours) playing vital knocks. Matt Henry (5/80) was sensational for NZ.

In their second innings, NZ were skittled out for 362 runs, with standout knocks from Henry Nicholls (121 in 171 balls, with 16 fours), Rachin Ravindra (76 in 99 balls, with 15 fours) and Daryl Mitchell (68 in 108 balls, with nine fours and a six) guiding NZ to a 462-run lead, setting 463 for England to win. Archer and Fisher stood out for England with their three-wicket spells. (ANI)

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