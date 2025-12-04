DT
England's Joe Root, Jofra Archer record highest 10th wicket partnership in a day-night Test match

ANI
Updated At : 07:10 PM Dec 04, 2025 IST
Brisbane [Australia], December 4 (ANI): England's Joe Root and Jofra Archer scripted history as the duo recorded the highest 10th wicket partnership in a day-night Test match.

Root and Archer achieved this milestone during Day 1 of the second Ashes Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday.

Their unbeaten 61-run partnership for the 10th wicket surpassed the 59-run stand between New Zealand's Tom Blundell and Blair Tickner against England in Mount Maunganui in 2023.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bat first. After Mitchell Starc (6/71) reduced England to 5/2, getting both Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for a duck, Root put on a 117-run stand with Zak Crawley (76 in 93 balls, with 11 fours). Another half-century stand with Harry Brook (31 in 33 balls, with four boundaries) followed.

Australia managed to make inroads in the game courtesy a fine run out from Josh Inglis to remove England skipper Ben Stokes (19) and had England down at 264/9 eventually, with Starc completing his sixth five-wicket haul in pink-ball Tests.

Joe Root scored his maiden Test hundred on Australian soil, reaching the milestone in 181 deliveries. The former England captain Root took 30 innings to get his maiden Test hundred in Australia.

Root became the second English player, after Maurice Leyland, to score a century on the opening day of a Gabba Test. Overall, he became the eighth batter to hit a Test hundred for England at the Gabba.

Root (135*) and Jofra Archer (32* in 26 balls, with a four and two sixes) helped England put up 325/9 at the end of day one in 74 overs of the Brisbane Test.

Brief Scores: England 196/4 (Zak Crawley 76, Joe Root 135*, Mitchell Starc 6/71) vs Australia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

