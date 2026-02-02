Pallekele [Sri Lanka], February 2 (ANI): History awaits England's most-capped cricketer and wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, as he is just 75 runs away from becoming the fourth player to join the 4,000-run club in T20Is and the first English cricketer to do so ahead of the third T20I against Sri Lanka at Pallekele on Tuesday.

The third T20I between Sri Lanka and England will take place on Tuesday at Pallekele on Tuesday, with the series already in England's pocket by 2-0. In the previous T20I, Buttler had made his 402nd appearance in England colours, becoming their most-capped cricketer in history and overtaking pace legend James Anderson, who enjoyed over two decades of success in the Three Lions set-up.

In the previous match, with a quickfire 39, Buttler had risen over Ireland's Paul Stirling (3,888 runs in 161 matches) to become the fourth-highest run-getter in T20Is. Now, he stands at third spot, with 3,925 runs in 146 matches and 134 innings at an average of 35.36 and a strike rate of over 148, with a century and 28 fifties to his name.

If he makes those 75 runs, he will join Pakistan's Babar Azam (4,505 runs in 139 T20Is), Indian legends Rohit Sharma (4,231 runs in 159 T20Is) and Virat Kohli (4,188 runs in 125 T20Is) in the 4,000-run club in T20Is.

Squads:

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka(c), Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva. (ANI)

