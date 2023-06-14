 England's Moeen Ali says one-word message prompted Ashes return : The Tribune India

England's Moeen Ali says one-word message prompted Ashes return

Moeen played the last of his 64 Tests nearly two years ago before quitting the format

England's Moeen Ali says one-word message prompted Ashes return

England’s Moeen Ali attends a nets session at Edgbaston, Birmingham, England, on June 13, 2023. AP/PTI



Reuters

London, June 14

It took a one-word message from England captain Ben Stokes for spin all-rounder Moeen Ali to come out of his Test retirement and join the squad for the Ashes series against Australia beginning at Edgbaston on Friday.

Moeen played the last of his 64 Tests nearly two years ago before quitting the format but left-arm spinner Jack Leach's unavailability through injury prompted an unlikely comeback for the 35-year-old.

"Ashes?" read the message from Stokes, which Moeen conceded he did not take seriously.

"I hadn't heard the news on Leachy at the time so I just said 'LOL' (laugh out loud), thinking he's taking the mick," Moeen told reporters at his home ground in Birmingham.

The all-rounder was aware it would be a stop-gap role for him and said he was not feeling any pressure to perform, especially after a chat with coach Brendon "Baz" McCullum.

"It is a free hit. I'm not playing for my spot.

"There's no pressure, really. There is pressure of the occasion and the game, but I spoke to Baz and he said he's not bothered about how I perform, which is quite nice." Moeen said he probably would not have considered the offer had it come from any captain other than Stokes.

"His mindset is very different to other captains I’ve had previously.

"I'm not saying they are bad captains, but the way the game is going and the way they have been playing, he is the kind of guy you want to play for." Under Stokes and McCullum, England have won 11 of their last 13 tests displaying a fearless brand of cricket that has rejuvenated the long format.

Moeen said the team management was aware that his strength was in his wicket-taking ability even if he tended to go for runs.

"I've never been able to hold an end up," he said.

"When I have it's because I've been taking wickets. That's the only time I've been able to build any pressure. Ben and Baz know that." 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Canada says will provide 'appropriate remedy' for Indian students facing deportation

2
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

3
Punjab

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

4
Punjab

NHAI plans to remove Gurdaspur from Delhi-Katra expressway route

5
Nation

2 Air India pilots grounded for allowing female friend inside cockpit

6
Nation

NEET UG 2023 results: Pranjal and Ashika Aggarwal of Punjab bag all India top 2 female ranks

7
Nation

Arrested Tamil Nadu minister Balaji undergoes coronary angiogram, advised bypass surgery at earliest

8
Nation

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn't give in to US pressure on Ukraine

9
Punjab

Abuse complaint against Punjab minister Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn

10
Punjab

‘Sexual misconduct’: Victim ‘withdraws’ complaint against Punjab minister Kataruchak, say sources

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Militants kill 9, injure 25 in Manipur

In fresh violence in Manipur, militants kill 9, injure 25

Unofficial sources put the death toll at 11

Tamil Nadu minister Balaji arrested after ED raids his premises, breaks down at hospital

Arrested Tamil Nadu minister Balaji undergoes coronary angiogram, advised bypass surgery at earliest

Had complained of chest pain

EXPLAINER: Who is V Senthil Balaji, also known for his loyalty to late Jayalalithaa?

EXPLAINER: Who is V Senthil Balaji, also known for his loyalty to late Jayalalithaa

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

DGP tweets to this effect

Cyclone Biparjoy: 37,800 people evacuated from coastal areas in Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy: 37,800 people evacuated from coastal areas in Gujarat

The powerful cyclone will make landfall near Jakhau port on ...


Cities

View All

Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Now, contractors to lose security deposit for defects in dev works

At crossroads of history, film on Attari Junction may witness I-Day release

Health Dept employees not paid salaries for six months

Better medical services my priority, says new SMO

Goa study tour back on Chandigarh councillors’ itinerary

Goa study tour back on Chandigarh councillors’ itinerary

Chandigarh government schools draw 18,000 applications for Class XI

Showers bring relief in Chandigarh, more on cards

Hoarding falls on cab in Zirakpur

10 of gang held for duping scores of crores

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Nuh police bust gang of drug smugglers, 6 held

NMRC to restart free e-rickshaw

Man wanted for twin murders lands in Delhi Police net

2 girls from Jalandhar school clear NEET with flying colours, best friends set to study MBBS in AIIMS

2 girls from Jalandhar school clear NEET with flying colours, both friends set to study MBBS at Delhi's AIIMS

Sarafa Bazar shuts to protest Moga robbery-murder incident

Newly wed couple attacked outside police station in Adampur; cops mute spectators

Kapurthala: Hardeep Puri gives job letters to over 150 aspirants

LPG supplier robbed of Rss 45K at gunpoint

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

61-year-old man killed; body stuffed in bed box, set on fire

Interstate arms supply gang busted, 1 arrested

PPCB imposes Rs 75L environmental compensation on PDA Focal Point

Tremors felt in city

Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Powercom staff to start work-to-rule from today

Patiala: Legal awareness meet organised

Farmers stage protest over hike in VAT on fuel

Rs 28.20-cr works approved for Fatehgarh Sahib