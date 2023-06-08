England's Moeen to come out of Test retirement for Ashes

London

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who retired from Test cricket in September 2021, has been added to the Ashes squad for the first two Tests, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said, after spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the series. The 35-year-old stepped away from the game’s longest format to focus on limited-overs cricket but reversed his decision following discussions with Test captain Ben Stokes, coach Brendon McCullum and ECB men’s managing director Rob Key.

USA pins hopes on MLC to keep T20 WC in country

Bengaluru

The USA Cricket today asserted that the 2024 T20 World Cup will not be taken away from them due to concerns around lack of proper cricketing infrastructure in the nation, saying a successful conduct of the Major League Cricket will remove all the doubts. It has been reported that the ICC might shift the tournament, scheduled to be hosted jointly by the USA and the West Indies, to England next year.

West Indies clinch ODI series in UAE with a game to spare

Sharjah

Shai Hope and Daren Sammy secured their first ODI series victory as West Indies captain and coach with a 78-run win over United Arab Emirates here. West Indies clinched the three-game series with one to spare after setting the UAE a target of 307 and then restricting the home team to 228/7.

SL hammer Afghanistan to secure ODI series

Hambantota

Sri Lanka bowled out Afghanistan for 116 and reached the target in only 16 overs to win their ODI series 2-1 today. Sri Lanka made 120/1 to win by nine wickets. agencies