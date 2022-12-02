Eng's Rice hanging in there

Doha, December 1

When even Declan Rice admits a mid-season World Cup is proving physically challenging, it’s time to take note.

The workhorse England midfielder said he was feeling the strain after playing three games already in Qatar, with a match against Senegal in the Round of 16 coming up on Sunday.

“You know what? It’s been a little bit tough on the legs,” said Rice, who played the entirety of his country’s opening two Group B games, but was substituted after 58 minutes of the 3-0 win against Wales on Tuesday.

“I’ve not had a conversation with the manager yet ... But that was maybe to manage my load,” he added.

The World Cup is being staged during the months of November and December for this first time in its history because temperatures can can reach in excess of 37°C in Qatar during the summer.

That has meant a disruption to the Premier League and top-flight domestic competitions in other countries, with players thrust into the intensity of a World Cup just a few months into the season.

Rice is a key figure in Gareth Southgate’s plans, with the England coach noting before the tournament his lack of defensive midfield options.

That was underlined by the inclusion of Kalvin Phillips in his 26-man squad, despite the Manchester City player making just one substitute appearance for his club since undergoing shoulder surgery in September. — AP