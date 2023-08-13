EPL: First day, Haaland show as City win 3-0

LONDON, August 12

Arsenal began their new Premier League campaign with a nervy 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest today after first-half goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka.

Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi gave Arsenal a heart-in-mouth moment with a late goal but victory moved last year’s runners-up level with leaders Manchester City on three points but behind on goal difference after the champions beat Burnley 3-0 on Friday.

Kick-off was delayed by 30 minutes due to turnstile issues at Emirates Stadium which prevented fans from getting in on time. But once the game kicked off Arsenal shot out of the blocks, dominating possession and cutting through Forest’s defence.

Haaland steals show

Burnley: Erling Haaland has started his second season in English football just like his first — with two goals in a win to open Manchester City’s title defence.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scored a brace against Burnley. Reuters

The Norway striker dispatched clinical finishes in the fourth and 36th minutes on Friday as City eased to a 3-0 victory at Burnley, a promoted team managed by City great Vincent Kompany, in the first match of England’s top division. Defensive midfielder Rodri scored the other goal.

Haaland enjoyed a spectacular first year at City, scoring 52 goals in all competitions — including 36 in the league — as Pep Guardiola’s team won the Premier League-FA Cup-Champions League treble. — AP

