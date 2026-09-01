"Era-defining journey comes to an end": Jay Shah pays tribute to Messi

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah paid tribute to Lionel Messi following the Argentine football legend's retirement from international football, recalling their meeting during Messi's historic visit to India.

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Jay Shah took to Instagram on Tuesday to hail Messi's remarkable career and describe his humility as being as impressive as his achievements on the football field.

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"An era-defining international journey comes to an end. Reflecting on our meeting during your historic visit to India, your profound humility stood out just as much as your unmatched genius on the pitch," Shah wrote.

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Shah also recalled presenting Messi with an India cricket team jersey during their meeting, describing it as a proud moment that brought together two different sporting worlds.

"Personally presenting you with our national colors remains a proud cross-sport moment. Thank you for the memories, @leomessi. Wishing you the absolute best in your next chapter!" he added.

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Messi announced his retirement from international football at the age of 39 on August 31, bringing an end to his long association with Argentina.

The Argentine icon is his country's most-capped player and highest goal scorer, with 203 appearances and 124 goals. He is also the highest goal-scorer in South American football history.

In 2022, after years of heartbreaks, particularly the 2014 FIFA World Cup final loss to Germany, Messi tasted FIFA World Cup glory, beating Kylian Mbappe-led France in the final. It was his country's first WC in 36 years and their third overall, as per ESPN.

Before that, Messi had also played a massive role in ending Argentina's 28-year title drought, securing the Copa America title in 2021 and winning it back-to-back after World Cup glory in the 2024 edition.

Messi had previously announced his international retirement back in 2016 after Argentina lost to Chile in the Copa America final that year but reversed his retirement, leading his nation to World Cup glory six years later in Qatar.

Messi scored two goals in the title clash and also converted a penalty, winning the match 4-2 for his side after the match ended in a 3-3 draw at regulation time.

The legendary footballer appeared in six FIFA World Cups from 2006 to 2026, scoring 21 goals in 34 matches. He is the second-highest goal-scorer in the tournament's history, with France's Mbappe holding the record with 22 goals.

In this year's World Cup, Messi had eight goals to his name and four assists, making him one of the standout performers in the tournament. This also included his maiden FIFA WC hat-trick against Algeria. He had overtaken Germany legend Miroslav Klose's record of most FIFA World Cup goals before Mbappe snatched the top spot from him.

Messi will, however, continue playing for his club, Inter Miami, in Major League Soccer (MLS). Inter Miami is currently placed fourth in the MLS with 12 wins, six draws and four losses, giving them 42 points, 10 points behind Nashville SC. (ANI)

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