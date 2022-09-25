Erigaisi keeps it up, to meet Carlsen in final

PTI

New York, September 24

Young Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi got the better of Vietnam’s Liem Quang Le to set up a final clash with world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the Julius Baer Generation Cup online rapid chess tournament.

While the 19-year old Erigaisi fought hard to subdue the challenge of his Vietnamese rival, Carlsen also had to break a sweat in a 3-1 win.

In the Erigaisi-Le match, the first game ended in a draw before the Indian won the second to go ahead. A draw followed in the third before Le drew level with a 32-move victory.

However, in the tie-breaker, it was Erigaisi who won two straight games to book a spot in the final.

Carlsen, too, was made to work hard for his passage into the final by Vincent Keymer. The German teenager fought to stay in the match as two games ended in draws before the world No. 1 broke through to win the next two.

The $150,000 event’s two-day final begins late on Saturday with the first match being a best-of-four games encounter. The second match will take place on Sunday when the winner will be crowned.

Earlier, Carlsen had topped the preliminary standings with 34 points followed by Erigaisi and Indian R Praggnanandhaa in fourth place.