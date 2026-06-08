Eriksen expected to be discharged after on-pitch collapse during pre-FIFA WC friendly against Ukraine

Odense [Denmark], June 8 (ANI): Denmark footballer Cristian Eriksen is expected to be "discharged" from hospital soon after collapsing on the pitch during Sunday's pre-FIFA World Cup friendly against Ukraine, said the national team's doctor on Monday.

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Eriksen collapsed on the pitch once again, nearly five years after his dramatic incident at Euro 2021. During Sunday's international friendly against Ukraine in Odense, he collapsed to the floor in the 65th minute, grabbing his chest. The 34-year-old VfL Wolfsburg player received prompt medical assistance and was later able to walk to the ambulance on his own. However, the match was abandoned.

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"I spoke with Christian this morning, and he is doing well," team doctor Morten Boesen said in a statement posted to the federation's social media as quoted by ESPN. "He is with family and in good spirits.

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"The expectation is that he will be discharged soon and can return home. We are taking good care of the players and staff and remain in regular contact with them," he added.

Following the incident, the Danish Football Federation had confirmed on X that Eriksen is conscious and in stable condition, adding that the international friendly between Denmark and Ukraine had been called off after the 34-year-old Danish footballer went down on the field."

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Eriksen is conscious and is doing well under the circumstances," the federation said in a statement on X, adding that the friendly had been called off, as quoted by Reuters.

The incident marked the second time the 34-year-old playmaker collapsed to the turf while representing his country. The collapse sparked concern among players and supporters, with memories resurfacing of Eriksen's medical emergency during Denmark's UEFA European Championship match against Finland in 2021.

On that occasion, the midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, received life-saving CPR treatment, and was later fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD).

Despite the setback, Eriksen successfully returned to professional football and continued representing both club and country. (ANI)

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