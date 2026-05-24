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Home / Sports / Erling Haaland Wins 3rd Premier League Golden Boot in four seasons

Erling Haaland Wins 3rd Premier League Golden Boot in four seasons

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ANI
Updated At : 11:30 PM May 24, 2026 IST
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London [UK], May 24 (ANI): Erling Haaland has claimed the Premier League Golden Boot for the third time in four seasons after finishing the campaign with 27 goals, five clear of Igor Thiago of Brentford in second place.

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It marks yet another prolific season for Manchester City's star striker, who has dominated the league's scoring charts since arriving in England in 2022, as per the Manchester City website.

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Haaland netted a record-breaking 36 goals in his debut Premier League campaign before following it up with 27 goals the next season, and has now repeated that tally once again.

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Only Thierry Henry and Mohamed Salah (four each) have ever won this award more times than Haaland, with Alan Shearer and Harry Kane also scoring three times.

He is the only player ever to win it more than once, with Carlos Tevez sharing the prize with Dimitar Berbatov in 2010/11 and Sergio Aguero hitting 26 in 2014/15.

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Overall, Haaland has now scored an astonishing 112 goals in just 132 Premier League appearances, further underlining his remarkable consistency in front of goal.

The Manchester City striker became the fastest player in Premier League history to reach 100 goals in December 2025, achieving the milestone in only 111 matches,13 games fewer than previous record-holder Alan Shearer. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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