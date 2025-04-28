ESA match is a day of celebration of hope, of dreams and of joy, children can dream and be what they want to be: Nita Ambani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): As Mumbai Indians took on Lucknow Super Giants at the historic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, all you could see in the stands was a sea of blue as over 19,000 kids from across the city packed out the stadium with their exuberant cheers and rooted for their very own Mumbai Indians.

Nita M Ambani spoke about what makes the annual Education and Sports for All (ESA) day match a huge favourite among the players.

"This is not just a match. It is a celebration of hope, of dreams and of joy. It is MI's favourite matchday for the entire season. Just look at the atmosphere, 19,000 children, all of them coming from underprivileged backgrounds, some of them specially abled. For most of them, this is the first time in a stadium to see a live match. It is really overwhelming to see how the children are enjoying themselves. Many of the boys that play for Mumbai Indians and for India come from very humble backgrounds. This is also an inspiration for them that they can dream and be what they want to be," Nita Ambani said as quoted by a Reliance Foundation ptrss release.

Advertisement

Nita Ambani interacted with the kids who were overjoyed to meet her. Providing a peak into her interactions with the kids, she said, "One of the little girls said she wants to become like Bumrah and one boy, he just wants to shake hands with Rohit Sharma. If their hopes and aspirations can be fulfilled, they can reach the stars."

Calling the experience 'a cherished memory for their lifetime' for the kids, Nita Ambani also explained the thought behind the initiative, saying, "At the heart of ESA is Education and Sports for All. I think children learn as much in a classroom as in a sports field. I think today's a day of dream and hopes. Maybe one of them can become a Harmanpreet, someone can become a Rohit Sharma. This is to tell the parents also, let the children make their choices."

Advertisement

Talking about the efforts behind the scenes and the key takeaways for the kids, Nita Ambani said, "19,000 children, 500 buses and 1,00,000 meals. There's a lot of joy that they're taking home from here."

ESA, a flagship initiative of Reliance Foundation (the CSR arm of Reliance Industries Limited) in collaboration with Mumbai Indians, was launched in 2010 with the vision of making education and sports accessible to children from all backgrounds. Each year, MI's one IPL match is designated as the ESA game, bringing to life the initiative's mission to empower young minds, inspire ambition, and instill the joy of sports and learning.

Over the years, ESA has become a symbol of inclusion and hope, echoing the dreams of India's youth. It is an embodiment of Reliance Foundation's belief that every child deserves the opportunity to learn, play, and grow. In addition to the ESA Match, the initiative supports year-round activities that provide educational, sports, and cultural experiences to children from humble communities.

Since its inception, Reliance Foundation's sports initiatives have impacted the lives of over 23 million children and youth across India, with ESA playing a key role in nurturing both talent and aspiration.

Coming to the match, Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant four-wicket haul, along with Trent Boult's three-wicket performance, helped Mumbai Indians (MI) secure their fifth win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), defeating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 55 runs at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)