Esha, Saurabh win mixed team pistol gold at World Cup

Suhl (Germany): The duo of Esha Singh and Saurabh Chaudhary won the mixed team pistol gold at the ISSF Junior World Cup. Palak and Sarabjot Singh settled for the silver medal after losing 16-12 to Esha and Saurabh in the gold medal match. Ramita and Paarth Makhija also won a silver in the 10m air rifle mixed team competition.

Bangkok

Tvesa has modest start, lies 51st after 3-over round

India’s Tvesa Malik shot a 3-over 75 in the opening round of the Aramco Team Series Bangkok to be placed 51st individually at the Thai Country Club today. Tvesa shot two birdies and five bogeys to be tied-19 in the team segment.

Ibaraki (Japan)

Ajeetesh lies 34th at Diamond Cup

It was a mixed day for the Indians in the opening round of the Asia Pacific Open Golf Championship Diamond Cup today. Ajeetesh Sandhu opened with a decent even-par 70 and was placed tied 34th, while Rahil Gangjee had a rough day with 5-over 75.

LONDON

New Zealander McCullum is coach of England Test team

New Zealand cricket great Brendon McCullum was hired as head coach of England’s Test team today in another bold appointment coming soon after the decision to select all-rounder Ben Stokes as captain.

WOLVERHAMPTON

De Bruyne propels Man City closer to EPL title

Manchester City’s midfield genius Kevin De Bruyne scored four goals on Wednesday in a 5-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers to put his team in a commanding position to retain the Premier League. Agencies