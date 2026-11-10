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Home / Sports / Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Divya Subbaraju clinch women's 25m pistol team gold at ISSF World Championship

Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Divya Subbaraju clinch women's 25m pistol team gold at ISSF World Championship

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ANI
Updated At : 04:57 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Doha [Qatar], November 10 (ANI): India's Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Divya Subbaraju clinched the women's 25m pistol team gold medal at the ISSF World Championship with a combined score of 1761 in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.

The Indian trio finished ahead of South Korea’s Jiin Yang, Yejin Oh and Dajung Nam, who secured silver with 1748 points, while Vietnam claimed bronze with an aggregate of 1745.

Esha led India's charge with a score of 590, including 292 in the Precision round and an impressive 298 in Rapid. Manu scored 289 in Precision and 298 in Rapid to contribute 587 points, while Divya scored 289 in Precision and 295 in Rapid to add 584 to take India's overall tally to 1761.

Esha recorded 97, 96 and 99 in her three Precision series before scoring 100, 98 and 100 in Rapid. Manu registered 96, 96 and 97 in Precision, followed by 99, 99 and 100 in Rapid. Divya scored 97, 98 and 94 in Precision and 98, 99 and 98 in Rapid.

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The Indian shooters also made their mark in the individual competition, with Esha finishing third and Manu sixth to qualify for the women's 25m pistol final.

The individual final will also offer shooters an opportunity to secure quota places for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

India has enjoyed a strong campaign at the ISSF World Championships, with Niveditha Veloor Nair winning bronze in women's 25m standard pistol, Jaypal Malviya securing silver in men's 10m air pistol, and Ravinder Singh, Saurabh Chaudhary and Amanpreet Singh clinching gold in the men's 50m pistol team event.

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Ravinder also won individual silver in the same discipline, while Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Shambhavi Kshirsagar secured silver in the women's 10m air rifle team event. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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