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Home / Sports / Essential to reach out to villages, towns to discover sporting talent, says PM; lauds Rajinder Singh’s efforts in hockey

Essential to reach out to villages, towns to discover sporting talent, says PM; lauds Rajinder Singh’s efforts in hockey

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ANI
Updated At : 03:02 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the talent hunt campaign for sports announced by him on Independence Day this year and said it is essential to reach out “to villages and towns to discover sporting talent”.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Modi lauded efforts to boost talent at the grassroots.

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He hailed former hockey player Rajinder Singh's efforts to nurture talent. Rajinder Singh is a 1980 Olympic gold medalist and an Asian Games silver medalist as well. Under his coaching, India also won the 2001 Junior Men's World Cup and 2003 Asia Cup title. He also top-scored during the 1982 Hockey World Cup with 12 goals.

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“I announced a talent hunt campaign for sports from the Red Fort this time. To ensure India continues to perform excellently, it is essential to reach out to villages and towns to discover sporting talent. At the same time, there are many individuals who have dedicated themselves to this very cause. Their sole passion is to discover talent and shape it,” PM Modi said.

“In our Punjab, Rajinder Singh ji is doing exactly this work. Rajinder Singh ji is one such individual who also carries the title ‘Senior’ as part of his name. He was part of the team that won the gold medal in hockey at the 1980 Olympics. He shone at the 1982 World Cup. In 2001, India won the Men’s Junior World Cup title for the first time, whereas in 2003, the country clinched the Senior Asia Cup title. He played the role of the coach in both these tournaments,” the Prime Minister added.

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PM Modi said Rajinder Singh is now pursuing his passion through the Round Glass Hockey Academy.

“Thanks to his efforts, new hockey astro-turfs are being laid in villages. Rajinder ji has a very clear focus: identifying children in villages that lack access to excellent coaching facilities. Through such initiatives, many players are securing spots at India's junior and senior levels. No matter how much Rajinder Singh ji’s dedication is lauded, it’s not enough,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi, during his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, had  announced a nationwide sports talent identification campaign for children aged between five and 15 years, as part of India’s preparations for a potential bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

India will host Commonwealth Games in 2030.  (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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