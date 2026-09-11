DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Esterhuizen’s ton, Jansen’s 4-fer power South Africa to 157-run win over Namibia in 2nd ODI

Esterhuizen’s ton, Jansen’s 4-fer power South Africa to 157-run win over Namibia in 2nd ODI

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:57 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Windhoek [Namibia], September 11 (ANI): Connor Esterhuizen struck his maiden international century before Duan Jansen returned figures of 4/31 as South Africa thrashed Namibia by 157 runs in the second ODI at the Namibia Cricket Ground on Friday, sealing the three-match series with a game to spare.

Esterhuizen’s 119 off 110 balls, coupled with Tony de Zorzi’s 79, laid the platform for South Africa to post a formidable 335/9 after being sent in to bat. Jansen (4/31 in 9 overs) and Eathan Bosch (3/27 in 9.5 overs) then dismantled Namibia’s chase as the hosts were bowled out for 178 in 41.5 overs.

Advertisement

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and opted to field, but South Africa recovered comfortably after losing opener Jordan Hermann for 20 as South Africa stood 34/1 in eight overs.

Advertisement

De Zorzi joined Esterhuizen and the pair put on 183 for the second wicket, taking the game away from the hosts with an authoritative partnership. Esterhuizen was particularly aggressive, bringing up his maiden international hundred in 100 balls before eventually falling for 119 in the 36th over to Namibia’s Ruben Trumpelmann. Esterhuizen’s innings featured eight fours and six sixes.

De Zorzi provided the stability at the other end, scoring 79 off 87 balls, but both batters departed in quick succession. Matthew Breetzke was dismissed for four before Dewald Brevis injected momentum with a brisk 37 off 30 deliveries.

Advertisement

Eathan Bosch then provided the late impetus, smashing 29 off just 13 balls as South Africa finished on 335/9 from their 50 overs.

For Namibia, Jack Brassell was the standout bowler, claiming 4/64, while Ruben Trumpelmann and Jan Balt took two wickets each.

Namibia’s chase got off to a disastrous start as Michael van Lingen fell to Eathan Bosch, while Malan Kruger was dismissed for a duck by Duan Jansen, leaving the hosts reeling at 1/2 after three overs. Their woes deepened in the following over when Bosch struck again to remove Jan Frylinck, reducing Namibia to 2/3.

Erasmus attempted to steady the innings and top-scored with 68 off 84 balls, but Namibia struggled to establish meaningful partnerships. Jan Balt contributed 26 and Trumpelmann made 30, but neither could sustain the chase.

Jansen kept the pressure on with a disciplined spell, finishing with 4/31 from nine overs. Bosch complemented him effectively, taking 3/27 as Namibia’s innings folded for 178 in 41.5 overs.

The victory gives South Africa an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The third and final ODI will be played at the same venue on Sunday, with the Proteas now eyeing a series clean sweep. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts