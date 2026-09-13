ETPL 2026: Glasgow Cosmic chase down Dublin Guardians to claim six-wicket victory

Dublin [Ireland], September 13 (ANI): Glasgow Cosmic produced a composed run chase to defeat Dublin Guardians by six wickets in the 23rd match of the ETPL, reaching 162/4 with seven balls to spare after Dublin were bowled out for 159.

Having won the toss, Dublin Guardians elected to bat but struggled to build sustained momentum against a disciplined Glasgow attack. Vijay Shankar provided the backbone of the innings, scoring a fluent 67 off 43 balls to keep the Guardians competitive. His innings provided much-needed stability as wickets fell around him, but Dublin were eventually dismissed for 159, according to a press release from the ETPL.

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Ali Khan was the standout bowler for Cosmic, finishing with figures of 4/22, while Tymal Mills provided excellent support with 3/24. The pair consistently put pressure on the Guardians' batting order and ensured that Glasgow were set a chaseable target rather than a substantially higher total.

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Dublin's innings was largely dependent on Shankar's contribution, with the middle and lower order unable to produce a sustained partnership capable of taking the Guardians towards a bigger total. The pressure created by Cosmic's bowlers kept the scoring rate in check, and Dublin ultimately ran out of wickets before they could make the most of the platform provided by their top scorer.

Cosmic's reply began positively, with Finn Allen contributing 30 before Moises Henriques added 25 to keep the chase moving. The visitors maintained control through the middle overs, with George Munsey playing an important role in consolidating the innings and being named man of the match by scoring an unbeaten 50.

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Munsey's half-century proved particularly important as Cosmic kept the required rate within reach without taking unnecessary risks. With wickets in hand, Glasgow were able to build towards the target steadily, leaving themselves in a strong position for the final stages of the chase.

As the target came within reach, Liam Livingstone provided the acceleration Cosmic needed. His 29 off 17 balls added to the chase and helped put Glasgow firmly in control during the closing stages. Richie Berrington helped cross the finish line by smashing three fours in his 15 runs from six balls.

Cosmic ultimately reached 162/4, completing the chase with seven deliveries remaining to secure a six-wicket victory. Their successful pursuit was built around contributions throughout the batting order rather than reliance on a single major innings, while the earlier spells from Ali Khan and Tymal Mills had restricted Dublin to a total Glasgow could overhaul.

For Dublin, Shankar's 67 was the defining batting contribution, but the Guardians could not convert his innings into a larger total. Glasgow's disciplined bowling effort followed by a measured chase ensured that Cosmic took both points from the contest. The result was secured through a balanced performance, with their bowlers first limiting Dublin and their batters then managing the chase effectively to complete a convincing six-wicket win. (ANI)

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