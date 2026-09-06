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Home / Sports / ETPL 2026: Mcmullen leads Rockers to another Scottish derby win

ETPL 2026: Mcmullen leads Rockers to another Scottish derby win

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ANI
Updated At : 07:37 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Voorburg [Netherlands], September 6 (ANI): Edinburgh Castle Rockers continued their impressive run in the ETPL with a seven-wicket victory over Glasgow Cosmic in Match 16, chasing down 160 with six balls remaining at Voorburg Cricket Club, Netherlands.

Having already defeated Glasgow in the tournament's opening Scottish derby, the Rockers produced another assured performance to complete a second victory over their rivals and strengthen their position at the top of the table.

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Edinburgh won the toss and elected to bowl, but Glasgow made a solid start through Jason Roy and Finn Allen. The opening pair put 30 on the board before Allen was dismissed for nine, while Roy followed shortly after for 20.

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George Munsey then added momentum with a brisk 31 from 24 balls, but Tom Curran removed the Glasgow captain at 72 for three. Liam Livingstone and Richie Berrington subsequently shifted the innings up a gear.

Livingstone struck 36 from 30 balls, including two fours and two sixes, before Trent Boult dismissed him at the end of the 17th over. Berrington then produced the most explosive innings of the Glasgow effort, smashing 38 from just 20 balls, with two fours and three sixes as Glasgow closed on 159 for six from their 20 overs.

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The Rockers' chase began at pace. Ross Adair struck three sixes in his 21 from 11 balls, but Oliver Davidson removed him in the third over. JJ Smuts also fell cheaply, leaving Edinburgh 28 for two. Andries Gous and Brandon McMullen then took control.

The pair added 108 runs from 68 balls, transforming the chase and putting Edinburgh firmly ahead of the required rate. Gous played the anchor role, scoring 49 from 40 balls, with five fours and a six, while McMullen attacked from the other end and scored 82* from 47 balls.

Gous was eventually dismissed by Lungi Ngidi at 136 for three, but by then the foundation had been laid. McMullen remained at the crease with Laurie Evans, with the Rockers needing only 23 runs from the final four overs.

The pair kept the chase under control, and Edinburgh reached 163 for three with six balls remaining, completing another successful pursuit against Glasgow.

McMullen's 82* proved decisive, while Gous's 49 provided the stability that allowed the Rockers to absorb the loss of early wickets. For Glasgow, Berrington and Livingstone supplied a strong finish with the bat, but their total ultimately fell short against an Edinburgh side that maintained control through the chase.

The result gives the Rockers another victory in the Scottish rivalry and further underlines their consistency throughout the tournament. With another successful chase against Glasgow, Edinburgh continue to set the standard at the top of the ETPL, remaining the only unbeaten team. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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