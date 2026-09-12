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Home / Sports / ETPL 2026: Rotterdam Dockers chase down Belfast to move within 2 points of top

ETPL 2026: Rotterdam Dockers chase down Belfast to move within 2 points of top

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ANI
Updated At : 09:02 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Dublin [Ireland], September 12 (ANI): Rotterdam Dockers moved to within two points of ETPL leaders Edinburgh Castle Rockers after a commanding seven-wicket victory over Belfast Wolves at Malahide.

Chasing 162, Rotterdam reached 162 for three in 18 overs, completing the chase with 12 balls remaining. The result takes the Dockers to 11 points, while Edinburgh remain top on 13, as per a press release.

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Belfast, having been asked to bat, built a competitive total of 161 for six from their 20 overs, with Lorcan Tucker and David Miller leading the way.

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Tucker produced the standout innings for the Wolves, scoring 58 and providing the stability around which Belfast constructed their total. Miller then added 40, continuing his strong contribution with the bat during the Malahide leg. Harry Manenti also chipped in with 24 as Belfast maintained a steady scoring rate through the innings.

The Wolves' 161 gave them a total to defend, but Rotterdam's response was emphatic.

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The Dockers' chase began with Michael Levitt making an important contribution at the top of the order. His 44 helped establish the platform Rotterdam needed, while captain Faf du Plessis added 31 to keep the chase moving at a healthy pace.

The decisive innings, however, came from Heinrich Klaasen. The Rotterdam wicketkeeper-batter produced an unbeaten 47, taking control of the chase through the middle and closing stages. His innings ensured that the Dockers maintained command after losing three wickets and prevented Belfast from building any significant pressure.

Klaasen received valuable support from Shubham Ranjane, who finished unbeaten on 29. The pair guided Rotterdam through the final stages, completing the chase with two overs remaining.

The result reflected a strong performance from the Dockers across both innings. Their bowlers restricted Belfast to 161 for six before the batting unit produced a controlled chase, with four of their main contributors, Levitt, du Plessis, Klaasen and Ranjane, playing important roles in reaching the target.

For Belfast, Tucker's 58 and Miller's 40 provided the foundation for a total that gave the Wolves an opportunity, but Rotterdam's batting depth ultimately proved decisive. The victory also has major significance in the ETPL standings.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers remain unbeaten at the top on 13 points, but Rotterdam's latest win takes them to 11, closing the gap to just two points. Belfast remain on nine points, meaning the Wolves are still firmly involved in the battle near the top of the table.

For Rotterdam, this was another statement of their ability to win from both sides of the game. Belfast had posted 161 for six, but the Dockers never allowed the target to become a serious concern. Levitt's 44 established the chase, du Plessis' 31 provided experience through the middle, and Klaasen's 47* alongside Ranjane's 29* carried Rotterdam across the line.

The Dockers now sit just two points behind Edinburgh. The race at the top of the ETPL is tightening, and Rotterdam are firmly in the chase. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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