Malahide [Ireland], September 10 (ANI): After 17 matches in Voorburg, the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) crossed the Irish Sea for the second chapter of its inaugural season. The opening leg produced unforgettable performances, fierce rivalries and plenty of history, and now the action has moved to Malahide, where the Irish phase began with another chapter in the Dublin Guardians-Belfast Wolves rivalry.

For Dublin, this was a landmark night. Having gone through the opening leg without a victory, the Guardians finally had their breakthrough, and they did it on Irish soil, in front of a home crowd at Malahide. At the centre of it all was one of Ireland's own. Craig Young, the local seamer, produced a sensational five-wicket haul to lead Dublin's bowling attack and deliver the standout performance on a night that will be remembered as the moment the Guardians opened their account in the ETPL. His 5 for 21 helped bowl Belfast out for 107 and gave Dublin the perfect platform to secure their first win of the campaign on home soil by chasing down the total easily.

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Young's three wickets in the 10th over (of Paul Stirling for 22, David Miller and Glenn Maxwell for ducks) proved particularly important, breaking Belfast's momentum just as the Wolves were looking to build their innings. Reflecting on the impact of the win, he said the Guardians now had the opportunity to build on what they had been doing throughout the campaign.

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“It would be great for us now that we have got that first win out of the way. Hopefully, that will push us on, showing that what we have been doing has been good enough, but just not quite good enough to get the wins," said Young, as quoted in a press release.

With the Malahide leg now underway, Young believes the Guardians have everything they need to carry that momentum forward. “Again, just keep doing what we are doing. It is a nice place to be now. We have got a fresh changing room, fresh hotel, fresh pitching ground. So, nothing but good memories so far here,” he added.

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Young's three wickets in the 10th over proved particularly important, breaking Belfast's momentum just as the Wolves were looking to build their innings. Reflecting on the moment, he explained that Dublin had already planned for Belfast's key batters at the back end and that removing them quickly had a major impact on the game.

For David Willey, the victory was also a reflection of the spirit within the Guardians camp, and he was pleased with the morale in the group after finally getting their first win.

He spoke about the importance of enjoying the game, particularly when results are not going your way, saying, “When we first started playing the game, it was enjoyment. And generally, you play your best cricket and you are having fun as well.” Willey acknowledged that it can be easy to “get in a bit of a rut when you're not winning”, but praised the atmosphere within the group, adding that “the team spirit is really good” and that the players were “enjoying each other's success out there today.”

With that positive energy now carrying through the camp, the Guardians will hope the win can be the beginning of a strong run in Malahide.

On the field, Dublin's bowling attack set the tone. Young struck repeatedly to finish with 5 for 21, while Belfast were restricted to 107 in 19.4 overs. The Wolves struggled to build sustained partnerships as Dublin kept finding breakthroughs at crucial moments.

The chase was then handled with confidence. David Willey top-scored with 44 from 25 balls, while Daryl Mitchell finished unbeaten on 35 as Dublin reached 111 for 2 in 14.3 overs, sealing an eight-wicket victory with 33 balls remaining.

It was more than two points for the Guardians. It was the first win of their ETPL campaign, their first victory in the Irish leg, and a performance delivered on home soil by a local hero.

For Dublin, Malahide has already provided a fresh beginning and after this result, the Guardians have every reason to believe their Irish chapter can be something special. (ANI)

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