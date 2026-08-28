ETPL: Edinburgh Castle Rockets start off with win over Glasgow Cosmic

The Hague [Netherlands], August 28 (ANI): Edinburgh Castle Rockers made a statement in the first Scottish derby of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), chasing down 116 in just 11.3 overs to defeat Glasgow Cosmic by seven wickets at Sportpark Westvliet.

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Having won the toss, Edinburgh captain Mitchell Santner elected to bowl first, putting Glasgow under early pressure and backing his attack to make the most of the conditions. The decision quickly paid dividends as Glasgow struggled to build momentum, eventually bowled out for 115 in 20 overs, as per a press release.

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Trent Boult was the standout performer with the ball, producing a superb spell of 5 for 24 from his four overs and repeatedly breaking Glasgow's attempts to build momentum. JJ Smuts also contributed with two wickets, while the remaining wickets were shared among Jack Jarvis and Mitchell Santner. Boult's spell proved decisive as Glasgow were bowled out for 115, leaving Edinburgh a modest target to chase.

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Richie Berrington offered the resistance for Glasgow, scoring 28 from 27 balls, while Keshav Maharaj remained unbeaten on 29 from 27. Paul van Meekeren added a late burst of eight from four balls, including a six, but Glasgow could not generate the acceleration required to post a competitive total.

Edinburgh's chase was a different story.

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Ross Adair immediately put the Cosmic attack under pressure, smashing 28 from only 12 balls with three fours and two sixes. JJ Smuts continued the assault with 16 from nine, hitting four boundaries, before Andries Gous took charge of the chase.

Gous then took charge of the chase smashing 40 from 28 balls, including six fours and a six, with one of his blows travelling a massive 101 metres, a moment that underlined the authority with which the Castle Rockers attacked the target. Brandon McMullen then added an unbeaten 23 from 16 balls before Laurie Evans struck the winning boundary in the 12th over.

The chase was effectively decided during the powerplay, when Edinburgh raced away from Glasgow's modest total. They reached 103 for two after nine overs and required only 12 more runs to seal victory.

Boult's five-wicket haul was the foundation of the result, while the aggressive approach of Adair and Gous ensured Edinburgh finished the contest with remarkable efficiency.

For Glasgow, there were individual contributions from Berrington and Maharaj, but the early wickets left too much responsibility on the middle and lower order.

At Sportpark Westvliet, Edinburgh ultimately produced the more complete performance: disciplined with the ball, ruthless with the bat and clinical when the opportunity arose.

The seven-wicket victory gives the Castle Rockers an emphatic start to their ETPL campaign and, more importantly, puts them firmly on the front foot after the opening Scottish derby of the tournament. (ANI)

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