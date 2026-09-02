DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / ETPL: Livingstone, Meekeran shine as Glasgow Cosmic beat Rotterdam Dockers

ETPL: Livingstone, Meekeran shine as Glasgow Cosmic beat Rotterdam Dockers

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:17 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Hague [Netherlands], September 2 (ANI): Rotterdam Dockers held their nerve in a dramatic finish to defeat Glasgow Cosmic by five wickets, chasing down 141 with just one ball remaining in Match 9 of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) at Sportpark Westvliet.

Advertisement

Having won the toss, Rotterdam elected to bowl first on Tuesday, and their decision was rewarded with regular breakthroughs as Glasgow struggled to build sustained partnerships. The Cosmic lost four wickets for just 43 runs inside eight overs, leaving them in danger of being restricted to a modest total.

Advertisement

Liam Livingstone, however, changed the complexion of the innings.

Advertisement

The England all-rounder produced a crucial 54 from 39 balls (with one four and four sixes), providing the stability Glasgow needed after the early wickets. His innings became increasingly aggressive towards the death, with Livingstone striking three sixes in the final two overs to push the Cosmic towards a competitive total, as per a press release.

Anrich Nortje was Rotterdam's standout bowler, claiming 3 for 20 from his four overs, while David Wiese also picked up three wickets for 29 runs. Their combined effort kept Glasgow from accelerating freely, with the Cosmic eventually posting 140 for nine from their 20 overs.

Advertisement

The target of 141 appeared within reach, but Rotterdam's chase was anything but straightforward.

The Dockers were forced to absorb pressure at regular intervals as Glasgow's bowlers kept finding ways to break partnerships. With the required rate continuing to hover around a run a ball, Rotterdam needed composure as much as attacking intent.

Ben McDermott provided an important contribution in the middle order, scoring 37 from 24 balls at a strike rate of 154.16, helping keep the chase on course during a tense passage of play which earned him the player of the match award.

The final stages turned the chase into a nail-biting finish. Lungi Ngidi produced a superb 19th over for Glasgow, conceding just two runs while also claiming a wicket, leaving Rotterdam under immense pressure heading into the final over. With the Dockers needing nine runs from the last six deliveries, the Cosmic suddenly had a genuine chance of forcing the match into a dramatic finish.

Rotterdam, however, found the crucial runs when it mattered most. With the equation still alive until the final moments, the Dockers held their nerve just long enough to cross the line with one ball remaining, completing a five-wicket victory at 141/5 in 19.5 overs.

For Glasgow, Livingstone's half-century had provided the innings with its backbone, while their bowlers repeatedly kept Rotterdam under pressure. But the Dockers' ability to stay composed during the final overs ultimately proved decisive. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts