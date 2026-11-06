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Home / Sports / Europa League: Amine Gouiri's late strike earns Marseille 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen

Europa League: Amine Gouiri's late strike earns Marseille 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen

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ANI
Updated At : 03:12 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Leverkusen [Germany], November 6 (ANI): Amine Gouiri scored a brilliant late goal as Marseille secured a 1-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in their UEFA Europa League league-phase encounter, earning their first points in the competition and ending the hosts' unbeaten European home run.

The French side started brightly, with Gouiri creating an early opportunity after controlling the ball and getting past Jarell Quansah, but his low effort was kept out by Leverkusen goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Leverkusen gradually grew into the contest, although clear-cut chances remained limited. Quansah sent a volley over the crossbar just before the half-hour mark, while Miguel Gutierrez came close when his deflected effort looped onto the top of the crossbar.

The hosts continued to search for a breakthrough, but Marseille remained organised at the back. After the break, Igor Paixao and Geoffrey Kondogbia tested their luck with long-range efforts, but neither could find the target.

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With the match seemingly heading towards a goalless draw, Gouiri produced the decisive moment in the 78th minute. The forward intercepted Aleix Garcia's loose touch near the halfway line, drove towards the Leverkusen goal and cut inside before curling a superb right-footed finish inside the near post.

Leverkusen attempted to respond in the closing stages, but Marseille's defence stood firm, leaving goalkeeper Jeffrey de Lange with little to do as the visitors held on for a valuable win.

The result ended Marseille's five-match losing streak in European competition and gave them their first points in the Europa League league phase. For Leverkusen, it was their first defeat in 11 European home matches at the BayArena, bringing an end to their impressive run on home soil.

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Marseille will look to build on the result as they continue their European campaign, while Leverkusen will aim to bounce back from a rare home setback. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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