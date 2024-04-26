Everton deal Reds big blow

LIVERPOOL, April 25
Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored in a pulsating 2-0 home victory over Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday that could prove to be the death of the visitors’ withering Premier League title hopes.
Everton’s first derby victory at Goodison Park in more than 13 years prevented Liverpool from climbing level with Arsenal at the top of the table. Juergen Klopp’s men are three points behind the Gunners (77) with four games to play. Holders Manchester City remain in the driver’s seat on 73 points but with two games in hand. Everton’s win has them breathing easier, eight points above the relegation zone in 16th.
“Very disappointed in so many ways and I think everyone has to look in the mirror look at their own performances, did they give everything and do they really want to win the league?” Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said.
“There are still games after tonight, but if we play like we did tonight, we have no chance to win the title. It’s a tough one and obviously we have to do much better against a side that is playing against relegation.”
Branthwaite is the first Everton player to score against Liverpool since Demarai Gray in a 4-1 league home loss in late-2021. “We spoke about the desire and the energy and the physical side of the game,” Everton manager Sean Dyche said. — Reuters
