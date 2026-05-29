New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): India's squash star Anahat Singh expressed excitement at the sport now being a part of the Olympics for the first time and voiced her intention to get a medal for India at the upcoming LA Olympics in 2028. She also spoke about how her initial interest in badminton and the inspiration from star shuttler PV Sindhu played a key role in shaping her journey in squash.

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Anahat Singh, 18, has emerged as one of the brightest young Indian stars in the world of squash. She won the bronze medal at the 2025 World Junior Championships in Cairo and was also a part of the team which made history by capturing the Squash World Cup last year. Her recent performances include a successful defence of the Indian Open title. She has 16th PSA level titles overall.

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Anahat said that having squash included in the Olympics is a dream for every athlete and has excited everyone in the sport. She added that she is training with the goal of reaching her peak by the 2028 Games and hopes to win a medal for India.

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"It's every athlete's dream. Everyone was really excited when squash was included and has been working towards it. Hopefully, I'll be at my peak by the time the Olympics happen and will get a medal for India," she said as quoted by Olympics.com.

Anahat, who originally started out with badminton, said that badminton star PV Sindhu has been a major source of inspiration and has played an important role in shaping her growth in squash.

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Anahat said she had a one-on-one video call with PV Sindhu, arranged by her parents, as she was a big fan. She described the experience as a very special and memorable moment.

"I actually spoke to her one-on-one in a video call because I was a huge fan, and my parents figured out a way I could talk to her. That was such a cool moment," Anahat said.

Anahat said that Indian squash is still developing and lacks consistent top-level success, which is why it doesn't yet have the same recognition as some other sports. However, she noted that recent improvements, such as better performances at the Asian Games and on the PSA Tour, show progress and while it will take time, things are moving in the right direction.

"India's top players are still developing, and without consistent success at the biggest tournaments, squash doesn't yet carry the same weight as some other sports. But things are changing. We've started winning more medals at the Asian Games and performing better on the PSA Tour, and that's definitely helping. It's a long road, but we're getting there," Anahat said as quoted by Olympics.com. (ANI)

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