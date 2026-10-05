"Every citizen of country is proud of all of you": Haryana CM Saini congratulates state athletes for winning 32 medals at Asian Games

Chandigarh [India], October 5 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini congratulated the state's athletes after they helped India return from the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya with 32 medals, including 14 gold, praising them for bringing glory to both the country and Haryana.

Saini shared a post on X along with a video message for the medal winners and said the performance of Haryana's athletes had made the state and the country proud.

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"The sons and daughters of Haryana have brought glory to the nation with 32 medals. Every citizen of the country is proud of all of you. Heartfelt best wishes to all Indian athletes," he wrote on X.

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In the accompanying video, Saini said, "Namaskar, my dear players. I am proud that India has won 85 medals in Asian Games in Japan, of which 21 gold medals are included. We are proud that Haryana has won 32 of these titles, of which our sons and daughters have won 14 gold medals. You have not only won medals, but also increased the pride of the country and Haryana. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all of you. Haryana is proud of you. Jai Hind, Jai Haryana, Jai Bharat."

India finished fourth in the overall medal standings at Aichi-Nagoya with 85 medals, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. China topped the standings with 341 medals, including 169 gold, while hosts Japan and South Korea finished second and third respectively.

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Haryana athletes made a significant contribution to India's campaign across several disciplines, with the state's sporting strength reflected particularly in wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and team sports.

The Asian Games campaign also saw several notable performances from Indian athletes, including wrestlers, boxers and shooters who contributed to the country's medal tally.

India's wrestling campaign ended with six medals, including two gold, two silver and two bronze, its best tally at an Asian Games since Jakarta 1962. Aman Sehrawat and Sujeet Kalkal won gold, while Antim Panghal and Nitesh Siwach secured silver and Deepak Punia and Sunil Kumar added bronze.

Boxing produced three gold and three bronze medals, while shooting contributed 15 medals, including three gold. Athletics was India's biggest medal-producing discipline with 24 medals.

India also achieved a historic clean sweep in cricket, kabaddi and hockey, winning gold in both men's and women's events in all three sports. The men's and women's hockey teams also secured qualification for the LA 2028 Olympics by winning their respective Asian Games titles.

India's 85-medal haul was its second-best in Asian Games history, behind the record 106 medals won at Hangzhou in 2023. The Aichi-Nagoya campaign featured several firsts and landmark achievements, including Olympic quotas and historic individual titles, while Haryana's 32-medal contribution further underlined the state's role in India's sporting success. (ANI)

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