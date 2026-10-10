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Home / Sports / "Every game against Liverpool is special": Man City's Erling Haaland ahead of clash at Anfield

"Every game against Liverpool is special": Man City's Erling Haaland ahead of clash at Anfield

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ANI
Updated At : 06:36 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Liverpool [UK], October 10 (ANI): Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has sent a confident message ahead of his side’s blockbuster Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, backing City’s fans to enjoy the occasion. With City looking to maintain their perfect start to the season, top-scorer Haaland is relishing the challenge of playing at Anfield.

Following the international break, Man City, undefeated in their five-match run in the Premier League and enjoying a table-top spot with all 15 points, will resume their campaign against Liverpool at Anfield.

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Speaking in an interview shared by JioStar, the Norwegian striker also expressed his appreciation for the club’s supporters ahead of the much-anticipated encounter. With action live on JioHotstar and Star Sports, both sides will look to renew their rivalry and make their mark in one of English football’s biggest fixtures.

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Haaland said Manchester City holds a special place in his life, given his family’s connection with the UK and his own experiences growing up around the club.

"I care a lot about this place, the UK in general. My mother lived here for ten years. They lived in Nottingham and Leeds, so they never lived in Manchester, but obviously my father trained over at Carrington every day during his Manchester City days. I spent my first four years here, and my brother was nine and my sister was six. So, it's a special place for us. And I care a lot about Manchester City, I have to say. I care a lot about the fans because I am a fan myself, and I feel with them as well,” Haaland said in the interview.

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The City striker also spoke about the significance of facing Liverpool, recalling how he followed the rivalry between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

"It is always special to play against Liverpool, especially with Pep and Klopp going head-to-head over the years. I remember sitting in Salzburg and Dortmund watching Liverpool vs Man City games, and how much Pep and Klopp pushed each other. It is always special to play games at Anfield. I have won there, I drew there, I lost, so it is always special. Every Premier League game is different, and every game against Liverpool is always special."

With the atmosphere at Anfield expected to add to the occasion, Haaland stressed the importance of team unity and maintaining a positive outlook, while backing Manchester City’s supporters to enjoy the contest.

"I am pretty sure that the Manchester City fans are going to have a good time when we visit Anfield. We have to stick together as a team. We must stay with each other, and we must stay positive. No matter what happens in life, we always have to have a smile. We have to spread love to each other. Stick together, enjoy the ride, and smile. We have to stay positive, look ahead, and try to win football games, and try to enjoy the situation and the game,” he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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