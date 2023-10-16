Every game like a final: Cummins

Lucknow, October 15
Forced to treat every game as a final due to their awful start, skipper Pat Cummins today said Australia are fired up to perform against teams that they have done well against in the recent past.
Australia need to win at least six of their remaining seven games to make the semifinals. However, Cummins is not pressing the panic button just yet. “In 2019, India and South Africa were the two teams we lost to in the round games. Recently, they’re the two teams that we’ve had the most trouble against,” he said. “Now we’ve got some teams we haven’t played for a while that we’ve had a lot of success against,” he said on the eve of their game vs Sri Lanka.
