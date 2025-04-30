"Every Indian was hurt": Shikhar Dhawan condemns Pahalgam terror attack, offers prayers for victims

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Pahalgam, calling it a tragic moment that deeply hurt every Indian.

He also extended prayers to the families of the victims.

"It was a sad incident. Every Indian was hurt. I don't have enough words to express that. The government must have been planning the action that it would take," Dhawan said while speaking to reporters.

"My prayers are with the families of the victims..." he added.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. Leaders across the world have condemned the attack.

In the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Modi, held a high-level meeting at his residence on Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to the CCS meeting, two other key committees -- the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) -- also convened at the Prime Minister's residence.

The second CCS meeting focused on assessing India's security preparedness following the Pahalgam incident.

The CCS had previously met on April 23 to review the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. In that meeting, the committee condemned the attack in the strongest terms, extended condolences to the bereaved families, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

According to officials, the CCS was briefed on the cross-border linkages of the attack. It was noted that the incident occurred against the backdrop of the successful conduct of elections in the Union Territory and its steady economic and developmental progress.

As part of its response, the government announced a range of measures, including putting the Indus Waters Treaty on hold, signalling a firm message to Pakistan over its support for cross-border terrorism.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi chaired a separate meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs.

Sources said the Prime Minister expressed full confidence in the professional capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces and conveyed that they have complete "operational freedom" to decide on India's response mode, targets, and timing.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh attended the meeting. (ANI)

