“Every medal is for my mother”: Rinku Hooda overcomes grief, injury to win Para Asian Games gold in Javelin Throw

By Karunesh Kumar

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 19 (ANI): Rinku Hooda clinched gold in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event at the ongoing Para Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, leading India to a one-two finish alongside compatriot Ajeet Singh Yadav, who secured silver.

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Hooda’s journey to gold at the Para Asian Games 2026 was marked by personal loss, injury and limited preparation.

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After winning bronze in 2018 and silver in 2022, Hooda completed his medal progression by clinching gold in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event.

However, the triumph came after a difficult period, as the loss of his mother earlier this year and subsequent shoulder pain disrupted his training.

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He revealed that he had to rest completely for 15 to 20 days and avoid upper-body workouts, relying mainly on running and gym sessions to maintain his fitness.

Despite a challenging last one-and-a-half to two months, Hooda rose to the occasion to claim the top podium spot, while remaining focused on improving his performances further in the future.

"In 2018, I won bronze; in 2022, I won silver; and today, it is gold. Behind this, there was a lot of preparation, but since August 8th, when my mother passed away, I hadn't done much training. As soon as I started training, I developed pain in my shoulder, so I was on complete rest for 15 to 20 days. I wasn't doing upper body workouts at all; I just did some running, gym work, that’s all I did. So the last one and a half to two months haven't been good for me. Right now, we are trying to do even better going forward,” Hooda told ANI.

Hooda claimed the gold medal with a best throw of 65.11 metres, showcasing his strength and precision in the competition.

Hooda said his next target is the World Championships, while his ultimate goal remains winning a medal at the LA Olympics 2028. He added that he plans to take a month or two off before resuming training and beginning the new season.

"Currently, the next target is the World Championship, but our main focus is the Olympics. Because everything else has been achieved now, only the Olympics remains. We will rest for a month or two now, and then we will begin our season,” he added.

Hooda dedicated his gold medal to his late mother, saying that he would continue to dedicate all his future medal-winning achievements to her memory.

"I want to dedicate this medal to my mother. And whatever medals I win in the future, I will dedicate those to my mother as well,” he concluded.

At the 2022 Asian Para Games, India achieved a podium sweep in this event, with Sundar Singh Gurjar winning gold and setting a World Record of 68.60m, Rinku winning silver with 67.08m, and Ajeet Singh taking bronze with 63.52m.

India made a strong start to its campaign at the 5th Asian Para Games 2026, clinching 11 medals, including four gold, five silver and two bronze, on the opening day to sit fourth in the overall medal standings. (ANI)

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