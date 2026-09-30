"Every part of my body is cramping": Gill reflects on record chase against West Indies after double ton

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 30 (ANI): Indian skipper Shubman Gill, who was named Player of the Match for his double hundred against West Indies, said he was cramping after a demanding game played in intense heat.

A majestic double hundred from Gill and a fluent century from Rohit Sharma helped India to gun down 406 against West Indies in the 2nd ODI on Wednesday in Guwahati.

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Gill admitted that chasing 400 was always going to bring pressure but praised India’s performance and was pleased to remain unbeaten.

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Gill explained that India broke the chase into smaller targets, aiming for 75-80 in the powerplay and around 200-210 by the 25th over. After reaching 230-240 by that stage, he felt the pressure shifted onto the West Indies. He also acknowledged that India’s powerplay bowling was not at its best but credited the visitors for their aggressive batting.

"I think every part of my body is cramping right now. It was very hot in the afternoon. When it was 13 overs, it felt like we had fielded for 25 overs, the way they were batting. Great game. At half-time, with 400 on the board, there was a bit of pressure. No matter the pitch or ground, chasing 400 is not easy. Very proud of that performance and happy to stay unbeaten till the end. I break the game into small parts. First, we had a target in the powerplay that if we got to 75-80 runs without losing wickets, it was good. We knew once the ball got a little old, it would be good to bat on. I thought if we were around 200-210 around the 25-mark over, we would be good, but we were around 230-240. And after that, the pressure was never on us, it was on them. I thought initially we didn't bowl that well in the powerplay, similar to the first game. They batted with a lot of freedom and batted quite well. At one time it looked like they might even get 420-430, so to be able to pull the game even by 20-30 runs was a bonus at the back end. [Changes in the next game?] Yeah, maybe. We ideally would want to give players who haven't had a chance a chance, and we'll see what combination suits us," Gill said after the match.

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India chased down 406 against the West Indies in the second ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday in just 43.3 overs, becoming only the second team after South Africa to successfully chase a 400-plus target in ODI cricket.

India won the match by 8 wickets. With this win, India also sealed the three-match ODI series.

It was only the second time in ODI history that a team had hunted down a target of 400 or more, following South Africa’s famous 438-run chase against Australia in 2006.

Gill, a player who is not just India's captain but the No. 1 ODI batter now, led the show. He slammed a brilliant 223 runs off 133 balls, laced with 26 fours and 8 sixes. Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also smashed a fluent hundred, slamming 101 runs off 75 balls, including 10 fours and 6 sixes. (ANI)

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