DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "Every setback taught me to value every moment": Takhellambam Inunganbi

"Every setback taught me to value every moment": Takhellambam Inunganbi

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:33 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Takhellambam Inunganbi's journey back to the top of Indian judo has been built on resilience, patience and an unwavering belief in the process.

Advertisement

After overcoming two career-threatening knee injuries, including a meniscus tear that required surgery in 2024, the 27-year-old has returned stronger than ever, winning the 2025-26 Senior National Championships and becoming the first Indian judoka in 13 years to win a medal at the Asian Judo Championships.

Advertisement

She now heads into the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow determined to continue that momentum on another major international stage, according to a release.

Advertisement

Training at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), Inunganbi has benefited from an integrated high-performance environment that supported every stage of her comeback. Following her surgery in June 2024, IIS played a key role in her rehabilitation and return-to-sport programme, providing access to coaching, strength and conditioning, physiotherapy, recovery, sports science and nutrition support.

"Coming back after two serious knee injuries taught me to appreciate every training session and every opportunity to compete. There were moments when the road back felt uncertain, but I never stopped believing I could return stronger. The support I received at the Inspire Institute of Sport throughout my rehabilitation made a huge difference. From my recovery to getting back on the mat, I always had the right people around me, and that gave me the confidence to focus completely on becoming the best version of myself."

Advertisement

Her remarkable comeback reached a new milestone earlier this year when she claimed bronze at the Asian Judo Championships in Ordos, becoming the first Indian to win a medal at the competition since 2013. For Inunganbi, the achievement reaffirmed that persistence and consistency eventually bring results.

"Winning the Asian Championships bronze was a special moment because it reminded me that all the hard work during rehabilitation was worth it. Every competition teaches you something, and my focus now is to keep improving, trust the process and perform to the best of my ability whenever I step onto the mat."

Baye Diawara, Inunganbi's coach at the Inspire Institute of Sport, believes her greatest strength has been the determination she showed throughout her recovery.

"Inunganbi's biggest quality is her resilience. Recovering from one major injury is difficult enough, but coming back from two serious knee injuries and returning to win at the highest level takes exceptional commitment. She trusted the rehabilitation process, worked hard every single day and never lost sight of her goal. Her Asian Championships medal was the result of months of disciplined work, and I believe she is ready to challenge herself against the best in Glasgow."

Having established herself once again among India's leading judokas, Inunganbi says her focus remains on continual improvement rather than outcomes.

"I've realised that success comes from staying patient and focusing on the small improvements every day. Representing India is always an honour, and I'm excited for the opportunity to compete at the Commonwealth Games. My goal is to give everything on the mat, enjoy the experience and continue growing as an athlete."

After one of the most inspiring comeback stories in Indian judo, Inunganbi now heads to Glasgow looking to carry the confidence from a breakthrough season onto one of the biggest stages of her career. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts