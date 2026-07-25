"Every tournament a fresh challenge": Boxer Preeti gears up to chase CWG2026 glory

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Indian boxer Preeti Pawar heads into the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on the back of the finest season of her young career, firmly establishing herself as one of India's brightest medal hopes.

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The 2024 Paris Olympian has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2026, winning gold at the Asian Boxing Championships after defeating a three-time World Champion in the final before adding titles at the World Boxing Cup Finals and the EUBC Gold Grand Prix. At just 21, the Inspire Institute of Sport-supported boxer has established herself among the world's leading competitors in the women's 54kg category, as per a press release.

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Having consistently challenged and defeated some of the biggest names in international boxing over the past year, Preeti now prepares for her maiden Commonwealth Games carrying both confidence and valuable experience. As India looks to continue its rich legacy in boxing at the Games, the young boxer will be aiming to translate her outstanding form into a podium finish on one of the sport's biggest stages.

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Speaking ahead of the Games, Preeti says representing India remains her greatest motivation, while her focus continues to be on trusting the process that has brought her success.

"The Commonwealth Games is another opportunity to represent India, and that has always the biggest motivation for me. This year has been special because I have been able to perform consistently against some of the world's best boxers, but every tournament is a fresh challenge. I do not think too much about the medal or the expectations. My focus is to stay disciplined, trust my preparation and take one bout at a time. If I can execute my plan inside the ring, the results will follow."

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Preeti believes the environment around her has played a significant role in helping her prepare for one of the biggest competitions of her career, crediting the support she has received at the Inspire Institute of Sport.

"My preparation has been really good. Along with the national camp, spending time at the Inspire Institute of Sport has helped me improve in every aspect of my boxing. We've worked a lot on technique, strength and conditioning, recovery and mental preparation. At this level, it is often the small improvements that make the biggest difference, and having the coaches and support staff at IIS constantly pushing me to improve allows me to focus completely on becoming a better boxer. I feel well prepared heading into the Commonwealth Games."

The young boxer says competing against some of the world's best over the last year has strengthened her belief while reinforcing the importance of continuing to evolve as an athlete.

"Every competition teaches you something. Whether you win or lose, you always come back with new learnings. Competing against some of the best boxers in the world has helped me understand my own strengths and the areas where I still need to improve. I enjoy that process because I believe there's always something new to learn as an athlete, and that's what keeps me motivated every day."

As she prepares to represent India on one of sport's biggest stages once again, Preeti says wearing the Indian jersey continues to be the proudest part of her journey.

"Representing India is always a proud moment. Every time I wear the Indian jersey, I know I am competing for something much bigger than myself. Hearing the national anthem after a good performance is a feeling that is difficult to describe, and it is something I want to experience again. I am grateful for the support of my family, coaches, teammates and everyone who has believed in me. My goal is to give everything I have in every bout and make India proud."

With an Asian Championship gold, World Boxing Cup title and victories over some of the sport's biggest names already to her credit this season, Preeti arrives in Glasgow as one of India's leading medal contenders. The Commonwealth Games present another opportunity for the 21-year-old to reinforce her place among the world's elite while adding another significant chapter to her rapidly growing career. (ANI)

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