"Everyday, I thank my fate...": Manu Bhaker, Neeraj Chopra celebrate 77th Olympic Day

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Indian world champion and Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and double Olympic medalist shooter Manu Bhaker shared the Olympic Day wishes with their fans and fellow players on Monday.

Manu, posted on her Instagram, saying that she everyday, "thanks her fate and gods" for making it possible to live the dream of "millions of athletes".

"Everyday, I thank my fate, and my gods, that made it possible for me to live the dreams of millions of athletes. My shooting career is 9 years young, but like a desi, I have been an athlete ever since I gained consciousness. There is no dream that cannot be fulfilled and no destination that cannot be reached, but the fuel will only be honesty, hard-work and hope. To all the aspiring Olympic champions, including myself, it is just the beginning, we have so much more in us.

Let's get it! Jai Hind!! #happyolympicday," posted Manu on X.

In the Olympics at Paris last year, Bhaker opened India's medal tally after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India. Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.

In her final event, she narrowly missed out on the historic grand treble and finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event. She missed out on the opportunity to become the first Indian to win three medals at the Olympics.

The young shooter's sweet redemption came after a disappointing Tokyo Olympics campaign in 2021, where a malfunction in her gun cost her a medal. During the 10 m air pistol qualification round during the Tokyo Olympics, her gun malfunctioned, which caused her to lose a lot of time. She was left with a very short amount of time to carry out her quota of shots. She missed the top-eight finish required to qualify for the final round and finished at the 12th spot. In the 25-metre pistol event, she failed to qualify further, finishing in the 15th spot. Her 10 m air pistol mixed team event did not go well either, as she finished in seventh overall.

Neeraj, who secured a gold medal in Tokyo and followed it with a silver in Paris, also posted a video of him practicing on X, saying, "Happy Olympic Day! Together, #LetsMove and build a happier, healthier future."

Recently, Chopra once again proved his dominance on the global stage, winning the Paris Diamond League title on Friday night (local time) with a commanding first-round throw of 88.16 metres. Despite three no-marks in the middle rounds, his opening effort kept him on top throughout the competition. With new coach Jan Zelenzy in his corner, who holds the world record in men's javelin throw with 98.48 m effort in 1996, Neeraj touched the 90 m for the first time in his career as he came second at the Doha Diamond League last month.

Olympic Day is celebrated annually on June 23, commemorating the birth of the modern Olympic Games, which began on June 23, 1894, in Paris. The primary objective of Olympic Day is to encourage global participation in sports, regardless of age, gender, or athletic ability.

Since 2023, Olympic Day celebrations have aligned with the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Let's Move initiative, which aims to promote physical activity and encourage people to move more every day.

Baron Pierre de Coubertin formed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1894, leading to the first-ever modern Games held in Athens in 1896. (ANI)

