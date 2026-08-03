New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh on Monday expressed happiness following the acquittal of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the women wrestlers' alleged sexual harassment case.

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Speaking after the verdict, Sanjay Singh said, "Everyone is in a great mood and really happy."

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The case stemmed from allegations made by women wrestlers against Singh during his tenure as WFI chief. The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Singh in 2023, alleging offences including sexual harassment, assault or criminal force against women and criminal intimidation. Tomar was also named as a co-accused in the case.

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Last month, the court had fixed August 3 as the date for the pronouncement of judgment in the matter linked to allegations raised by women wrestlers. The proceedings were conducted in a closed courtroom.

After the completion of the final arguments from both sides, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar reserved the judgment after hearing detailed submissions from the prosecution and defence. The court has also directed the counsels to file their written submissions within two weeks.

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During the final argument, senior advocate Rebecca John advanced arguments on behalf of the complainants, while the defence team led by advocate Rajiv Mohan, assisted by Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, completed their submissions on June 30. The case is linked to an FIR registered by Delhi Police following a protest by women wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, where allegations of sexual harassment during Singh's tenure as WFI chief were raised.

Earlier, Delhi Police had filed a 1500-page charge sheet on June 15, 2023, after completing its investigation into the allegations. The charge sheet invoked provisions under Sections 354, 354A, 354D and 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court had earlier recorded the statement of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) member on May 12 along with the deposition of the investigating officer during the course of trial proceedings.

The accused have been facing trial in connection with allegations made by women wrestlers from India and abroad, who had accused Singh of sexual harassment during his tenure at the helm of the Wrestling Federation of India. (ANI)

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