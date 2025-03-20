"Everyone on same page...": KKR skipper Rahane ahead of IPL 2025 opener against RCB

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 20 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane expressed happiness on returning to the franchise and added that with everyone being on the "same page", the title defence will be a great one for the franchise.

The star-studded squad of the Kolkata Knight Riders were presented to their doting fans on the stage of the Knights Unplugged 2.0 event, held at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan on Wednesday. This comes ahead of the IPL 2025, before the side's highly-anticipated opening clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

A sea of over 5,000 passionate fans gathered in purple and gold to witness their cricketing heroes up close, igniting an atmosphere of excitement ahead of the new season. Adding to the spectacle, KKR's three championship trophies were showcased, a testament to the team's legacy.

The event also featured interactive activities, further immersing fans in the Knight Riders' spirit as they geared up to rally behind their team for another thrilling campaign.

Some of the key members of the squad present at the event, including captain Ajinkya Rahane, vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer, head coach Chandrakant Pandit, team mentor DJ Bravo, and CEO of KKR, Venky Mysore, shared their thoughts ahead of the new campaign.

Mysore, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thanked the fans for their unconditional support: "It is really an honour to be part of this franchise. It gives me goosebumps to see the love and support we receive. I do not think there's another city like Kolkata -- when Eden Gardens fills with purple and gold, their chants for KKR and favourite players truly lift the entire team."

Rahane, returning as captain, stated, "It is great to be back with KKR and an honour to lead this wonderful franchise with its rich history. We have a very good team this year. For us, it's about keeping it simple -- we have been practicing really well and everyone is on the same page. It is going to be a great season for us."

In his IPL career, Rahane represented KKR in the 2022 season, scoring 133 runs in seven matches at an average of 19.00 with best score of 44. In the 2024 mega auction, KKR acquired the services of Rahane for Rs 1.5 crores. This came after two solid seasons with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scoring 568 runs in 23 innings at an average of 25.82 and a strike rate of over 147, with two half-centuries. He won the title with Men in Yellow in 2023.

Vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer expressed, "It is an honour to be called a key player for this franchise with such rich history and legacy. The franchise has shown tremendous trust in me and gave me the big break in my life. There's a lot of gratitude, and it is my duty to pay them back. I hope this journey continues for a very long time."

Head coach Chandrakant Pandit reflected: "This three-year journey has been really amazing. Winning the trophy has always been special. The title win last year belongs not only to the players, but to the entire franchise -- including those working behind the scenes, the owners, and especially the fans whose support helps maintain our healthy atmosphere."

Dwayne Bravo, joining as mentor, added: "We are looking forward to this season, winning lots of games, and hopefully defending our trophy. It is a great honour to be part of this setup. Knight Riders is hugely respected worldwide, and having captained Knight Riders in Trinidad, where we had great success, joining was an easy decision when the opportunity came from Venky sir."

The team also unveiled a collection of merchandise for the fans at the event, including the retro black and gold jersey, inspired by the colour used in the initial season. (ANI)

