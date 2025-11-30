Florida [US], November 30 (ANI): Inter Miami thrashed New York City FC 5-1 to clinch the Eastern Conference title and secure their first-ever spot in the MLS Cup final. After the win, head coach Javier Mascherano lauded the squad's togetherness, calling them an unbreakable group and crediting the players for their belief in the project. The Herons will now wait to see who emerges from the Western Conference, as per Goal.com.

Mascherano said Miami's display was exactly in line with what he had envisioned.

"One always imagines the best when thinking about games - being able to play a great match, dominate, create clear chances," the Argentine said, as quoted from Goal.com.

"We knew it would be difficult. New York didn't create chances, and until the 60th minute or so, they were still alive," he added.

Tadeo Allende, who scored a hat-trick, while Jordi Alba's creativity added further spark to Miami's dominant win.

He stressed that Miami's turnaround has come from the players fully buying into the path set for them.

"The credit is theirs," he said, as quoted from Goal.com.

"I'd highlight the last two months - they've been incredible. But the merit goes to the players for convincing themselves of where we wanted to go. We've reached the end of the season with a brotherhood inside the team, everyone pulling in the same direction, and the power of a group is unbreakable. We're on the verge of playing the game we dreamed of, at home, with our people," he added.

Mascherano also spoke about what Inter Miami have grown into as a team, noting how past challenges played a key role in shaping this moment.

He made it a point to acknowledge the contribution of former coach Gerardo Martino.

"I think it would be unfair not to recognize what Gerardo Martino did," he said, as quoted from Goal.com.

"He was the first to give this team its identity. A Leagues Cup, competing for the Supporters' Shield... the desire to compete and lift the club to another level kept growing. Beyond the big signings we made, you need players with hierarchy," he added.

The turning point for Miami, Mascherano explained, came earlier in the postseason.

"Before Game 3 against Nashville - that was the moment when it felt most like last season would repeat itself. A similar match, playing against a lion at home. What happened last season... we wouldn't be experiencing this today if we hadn't gone through that elimination. In one way or another, the guys understood how to face the final stretch," he noted.

Rodrigo De Paul shared sense of satisfaction as Miami get ready to face either San Diego FC or the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup.

"An emotion, a reward for the effort, for the work, with clear ideas to make history with this club," De Paul said, as quoted from Goal.com.

"The happiness is immense. Every game has big meaning and importance - that prepares you for the big matches, and today we played a perfect game," he noted. (ANI)

