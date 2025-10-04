DT
Home / Sports / "Everyone you meet since morning...": Smriti Mandhana on IND-PAK Women's WC clash

"Everyone you meet since morning...": Smriti Mandhana on IND-PAK Women's WC clash

ANI
Updated At : 07:15 PM Oct 04, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Ahead of her side's high-octane ICC Women's World Cup clash against Pakistan in the ICC Women's World Cup, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana spoke on the excitement surrounding this rivalry and the team's mindset heading into the clash.

The Indian team, which kick-started the campaign with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka, will have their second match of the campaign against Pakistan, which endured a humiliating defeat in their campaign opener against Bangladesh. India has never lost to Pakistan in the women's 50-over World Cup, having won all four of their clashes so far.

Speaking ahead of the match to JioStar, Harmanpreet said, "We have grown up watching India-Pakistan games and always wanted to be a part of them. We always talk about treating it as any other game and staying focused."

Smriti also said that whenever the clash with arch-rival comes, everyone meets them and tells them to win and the team enjoys such atmosphere.

"The atmosphere during India-Pakistan games is always very intense; it is always a full house. Everyone you meet since morning tells you to win. That sort of atmosphere also brings out the best in you sometimes. My teammates and I absolutely enjoy that," she said.

Harmanpreet has a poor record against Pakistan, with just 55 runs in four innings at an average of 13.75, with the best score of 24. For Smriti, it is 54 runs in two innings, with a half-century to her name.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma said that the "weight and excitement" of India-Pakistan is much bigger compared to other games.

"We look forward to that contest and are always on our toes when we face them," she concluded.

Against Pakistan, Deepti has managed 97 runs in three innings at an average of 48.50, with a best score of 40. She has also taken three wickets against them, averaging 19.33.

Squads:

-India Women's Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

-Pakistan Women's Squad: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

