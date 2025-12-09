DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "Everything felt very aligned with my game": Phil Salt shares why RCB was like perfect fit

"Everything felt very aligned with my game": Phil Salt shares why RCB was like perfect fit

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:40 AM Dec 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Phil Salt has opened up about his initial reaction after being picked up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Auction, saying he instantly felt he was a natural fit for the franchise.

Advertisement

Speaking on the RCB Podcast, Salt revealed that the team's style and clarity of communication made the transition seamless.

Advertisement

"My first thought was that this is a team I would really suit playing for. The way RCB have always carried themselves, the brand of cricket they play, it all appealed to me. From my very first conversation with Mo (Bobat) after the auction, I could clearly see why they wanted me and what role they had in mind for me. Everything felt very aligned with my game," Salt said.

Advertisement

RCB secured Salt for Rs 11.50 crore at the auction, a move that proved fruitful. The England wicketkeeper-batter went on to score 403 runs in 13 matches for the franchise, including four half-centuries. His consistency at the top of the order played a key role in RCB's title-winning campaign.

RCB ended their 18-year wait for an IPL title, beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final earlier this year.

Advertisement

Salt had earlier been part of Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) title-winning run in 2024, where he amassed 435 runs in 12 games. A year later, he helped RCB clinch their maiden IPL trophy, becoming one of the rare players to win back-to-back titles with two different franchises.

Salt is one of the retained players ahead of the auction this year, taking place on December 16.

Retained Players: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Nuwan Thushara, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Abhinandan Singh, Rasikh Dar.

Released Players: Swastik Chikara, Mayank Agarwal, Tim Seifert, Liam Livingstone, Manoj Bhandage, Lungi Ngidi, Blessing Muzarabani, Mohit Rathee. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts