"Everything went to plan": Delhi Capitals leadership credits meticulous planning for WPL 2026 auction success

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) enjoyed an eventful outing at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Auction as they assembled a dynamic and well-balanced squad for the upcoming season, as per a release from DC.

Advertisement

Having retained Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, Delhi Capitals further strengthened their Indian core by signing N. Shree Charani and Sneh Rana, making it four players from India's recent World Cup triumph in the squad.

Advertisement

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt will also be joining the team, acquired for Rs 1.10 crore. She led her side to a runners-up finish in the ODI World Cup and finished as the tournament's highest run-scorer with 571 runs in 9 matches. In the WPL, she has featured in 13 matches, scoring 342 runs.

Advertisement

The franchise also secured Chinelle Henry for Rs 1.3 crore. The dynamic West Indies allrounder, known for her power-hitting and finishing ability, brings a wealth of experience, having played 65 WT20Is, scored 522 runs, and taken 22 wickets. She also holds the joint-fastest fifty in the WPL, making her a lethal addition to the DC lineup.

N. Shree Charani, who made her WPL debut with Delhi Capitals last season, was reacquired for Rs 1.3 crore after an intense bidding battle. She was one of India's standout bowlers at the ODI World Cup, claiming 14 wickets. Sneh Rana, picked up for Rs 50 lakh, also delivered crucial all-round performances during India's title-winning campaign.

Advertisement

Following these key acquisitions, Delhi Capitals balanced experience with youth by signing former South African opener Lizelle Lee for Rs 30 lakh and 16-year-old prodigious batting talent from Haryana, Deeya Yadav, for her base price of Rs 10 lakh.

Delhi Capitals went on to reacquire Taniya Bhatia (Rs 30 lakh) and Minnu Mani (Rs 40 Lakh). The wicketkeeper-batter and bowler have been part of the team since the inaugural edition.

Delhi Capitals also made exciting additions by roping in young talents Mamatha Madiwala (Rs 10 Lakh), Nandani Sharma (Rs 20 Lakh and Lucy Hamilton (Rs 10 Lakh) for their base asks.

Speaking on the make-up of the squad, Head Coach Jonathan Batty said, "I'm really pleased with what DC have done. We came in with five strong retentions and built the rest of the team around that. We've now got a very strong starting eleven, and I'm absolutely delighted that we secured those high-quality Indian spinners. We knew it would be tough, so getting them over the line was a big positive for us."

"Walking away from the table today, I think we're in a really good place. There are several strong leadership candidates in the group. When we announced the retentions, a lot of people asked about leadership, especially after letting Meg go, which was a really tough decision. We did try to get her back into the auction. But we know we already have a lot of leaders within the squad," he added.

Parth Jindal, Co-owner of Delhi Capitals and Founder of JSW Sports, said, "Obviously, we went as far as we could for Meg, but in Laura, we've secured a tremendous player who can fill those shoes. She was the highest run-scorer in the recent World Cup and brings leadership qualities that will make her a great addition to the dressing room. We're also very excited about our strengthened spin attack with Shree Charani and Sneh Rana. With Henry joining us, the squad looks extremely balanced."

"We've reached three finals, and it's time to go one step further. Everything went to plan, and the team executed our preparations perfectly. Delhi Capitals have a history of unearthing players who go on to become superstars for India, and our scouting network has once again identified both foreign and domestic talent who will make a real impact. We all saw what Shree Charani did last year; she's now a superstar for Team India, and we're excited about what the new additions bring to the table," he concluded.

Delhi Capitals full squad for WPL 2026

Shafali Verma - Batter - 2.20 Crore

Jemimah Rodrigues - Batter - 2.20 Crore

Annabel Sutherland - Allrounder - 2.20 Crore

Marizanne Kapp - Allrounder - 2.20 Crore

Niki Prasad - Allrounder - 50 lakh

Laura Wolvaardt - Batter - 1.10 crore

Chinelle Henry - Allrounder - 1.30 crore

N Shree Charani - Allrounder - 1.30 crore

Sneh Rana - Allrounder - 50 lakh

Lizelle Lee - WK-Batter - 30 lakh

Deeya Yadav - Batter - 10 Lakh

Taniya Bhatia - WK-Batter - 30 Lakh

Mamatha Madiwala - WK-Batter - 10 Lakh

Nandani Sharma - Bowler - 20 Lakh

Lucy Hamilton - Bowler - 10 Lakh

Minnu Mani - Bowler - 40 Lakh. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)