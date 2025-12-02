Ex-English batter Robin Smith dies at age of 62

Hampshire [UK], December 2 (ANI): Former England batter Robin Smith passed away at the age of 62 on Monday, announced Hampshire Cricket on Tuesday.

Advertisement

A statement from Hampshire Cricket said, "Hampshire Cricket can confirm that Robin Smith has passed away, aged 62. A statement from his family announced his passing on Monday, 1 December 2025. Hampshire Cricket sends its deepest condolences to Robin's family and friends."

Advertisement

The statement from Robin's family reads: "It is with the deepest and most profound sense of sadness and loss that we must announce the passing of Robin Arnold Smith, beloved father of Harrison and Margaux and cherished brother of Christopher.

Advertisement

"Robin died unexpectedly at his South Perth apartment on Monday, December 1. The cause of his death is at present unknown."

"Robin known widely as 'The Judge' was originally born in South Africa in 1963 to parents John and Joy and is the younger brother to Christopher (Kippy) Smith. Robin rose to fame as one of England's most charismatic and popular players. A brave and dashing batsman, he excelled both for Hampshire and his adopted country, collecting legions of admirers and friends along the way.

Advertisement

"This is an immensely difficult period for us all whilst we try to come to terms with our bereavement, and we would therefore much appreciate consideration for our privacy by media and cricket followers alike," the statement concluded.

Between 1988-1996, Robin played a total of 62 Tests and 71 ODIs for England, scoring a total of 6,655 runs at an average of 41.85, with 13 centuries and 43 fifties and a best score of 175. Test cricket was his best format, having scored 4,236 runs at an average of 43.67, with nine centuries and 28 fifties in 112 innings, including a best of 175. In 71 ODIs, he made 2,419 runs at an average of 39.01, with four centuries and 15 fifties in 70 innings and a best score of 167*.

He also played for Hampshire across a 21-year period between 1982 - 2003, captaining the county between 1998 - 2002. In his time with the Rose and Crown, Smith played over 300 First-Class matches, scoring 18,984 runs with a high score of 209 not out at an impressive average of 42.09. Smith also made 347 List A appearances for Hampshire, securing over 12,000 runs at an average of 42.97.

The former Hampshire captain was also one of England's most popular cricketers of the 1990s, earning his reputation as a fearless batter with a dangerous square cut.

One of Hampshire's popular stars has a permanent place at Utilita Bowl, in the exclusive members area, the Robin Smith Suite, situated in the pavilion end of the ground. Further plans to remember 'The Judge' will be announced by the club in due course, the statement from the county signed off. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)