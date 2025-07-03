New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed grief at the death of team's star striker Diogo Jota due to a car accident, calling him "not only a fantastic player, but a great friend".

Liverpool and Portugal forward Jota died in a car accident on Thursday in Spain at the age of 28. At the time of the accident, Jota was with his brother in the car, as reported by Sky Sports. Premier League and Liverpool Football Club took to their official social media and paid their condolences to the footballer.

Taking to his Instagram, Klopp posted, "This is a moment where I struggle!

There must be a bigger purpose! But I can't see it! I'm heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother Andre."

"Diogo was not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father! We will miss you so much! All my prayers, thoughts and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends and everyone who loved them!

Rest in peace - Love," he posted.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLpTYIqMb1c/?hl=en&img_index=1

Indian World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also expressed grief on Liverpool footballer Diego Jota's untimely demise, calling him a "baller who brought the game to life every time he touched the pitch."

Taking to X, Yuvraj also wrote, "Hard to believe Diogo is gone! He was a baller who brought the game to life every time he touched the pitch! One of the finest ever Condolences to the family, cannot imagine the pain of losing not just Diogo, but his brother in the same accident. Strength to all who knew and loved them."

https://x.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1940739797334593877

Jota began his football career in his hometown of Porto in Portugal, where he played for the Pacos de Ferreira academy before joining Atletico Madrid in the Spanish League in 2016.

However, he never played for Atletico Madrid and later returned to Porto on loan. In 2018, the Portuguese player was signed by the Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, also known as Wolves, and for the next two years, he was under the fellow Portuguese manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

In September 2020, Jota was signed by another Premier League club, Liverpool. With the Reds, he won this season's Premier League 2024-25 title. He was also part of the Liverpool squad that lost to Real Madrid 1-0 in the 2021/22 Champions League final, where he came on as a substitute.

For Liverpool, the player featured in 26 games this season and scored six goals.

Jota made his debut for the Portugal national team in November 2019 and featured in the Euro 2022 and 2024 for his national side. However, he was not part of the squad during the FIFA World Cup 2022, as he was out injured. Recently, in May this year, Jota was part of the Portugal side which won the UEFA Nations League, defeating Spain in penalties and winning their second Nations League title. (ANI)

