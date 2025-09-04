Ex-SA all-rounder Morris names players which could spark bidding wars in SA20 season 4 auction

Johannesburg [South Africa], September 4 (ANI): Former Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris named South African star Aiden Markram and youngsters Dewald Brevis and Matthew Breetzke as some of the players who could cause a bidding war in the upcoming SA20 season 4 auction.

The auction date for the fourth season of SA20 is September 9 this year. The SA20 has grown rapidly since its launch, and last year's auction saw almost 600 players register from across the globe. This year's list of retained and pre-signed stars already boasts big names such as Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and England's Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow.

Speaking to SuperSport, Morris said about the SA20 auction, as quoted by a press release, "My prediction is that Aiden Markram will be the most sought-after player this auction. There are always surprises, but he's definitely the hot property. Alongside him, Dewald Brevis and Matthew Breetzke could also spark bidding wars -- if a team misses out on Markram, they will likely go after Brevis, and if not Brevis, then Breetzke."

Morris added that Jordan Hermann is another young, exciting batter who "could fetch big interest". He also added that Brevis' Pretoria roots would serve as a massive boost to Pretoria Capitals if they sign him.

"Jordan Hermann is another exciting young batter who could fetch big interest. Brevis, in particular, with the form he's in, is absolute hot property, and given he's from Pretoria, it would be a huge boost for the Capitals if they managed to sign him. It would be even more special if they paired him with another local talent, but that all depends on affordability. There are so many permutations and calculations in play, especially when it comes to assembling strong batting units, and that is what makes the auction so fascinating," he added.

Markram has been a regular for South Africa since 2017, rising to fame by winning the U19 World Cup 2014 as a captain. With 4,881 runs in 200 T20Is at an average of 30.69 and a strike rate of 133.03, including a century and 32 fifties, he is already a sought-after player in T20 leagues worldwide, particularly the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Brevis has been red-hot this year, having made 995 runs in 34 T20S and 30 innings at an average of 43.26 and a strike rate of 186.32, including a century and six fifties. Breetzke, with 3,2000 runs in 124 T20s at a strike rate of over 134 with 23 fifties, has had a fiery start to his ODI career, with 378 runs in four matches at an average of 94.50, with a strike rate of over 103, a century and three fifties to his name.

Hermann, who represented Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in the three seasons, has scored 666 runs at an average of 25.61, a strike rate of 113.26, with a century and three fifties.

Also, the SA20 Head of Cricket Operations and former cricketer Stephen Cook said that the auction will make sure teams remain balanced and competitive while refreshing the roster with the best young talent and overseas stars.

"It is a wonderful opportunity for franchises to invest in players, with each team allocated 2.3 million USD. While some teams have retained more players than others, all must meet a minimum spend, and I expect most will get close to the cap. Auction day is always unpredictable, with strategies constantly evolving. What is new this season is the introduction of Right to Match (RTM) cards, which add an exciting dynamic. Another key change is the requirement for each squad to include two South African Under-23 players, a strong investment in youth and the future of South African cricket," he added.

In a SA20 first, a significant strategic innovation has been added to the Season 4 auction with the introduction of the Right to Match (RTM) Cards. A Right to Match Card allows a Franchise the opportunity to match a winning auction bid on a player who played for that team in Season 3 and retain his services for Season 4. Each team will have a limited number of RTM cards available for use, depending on the number of South African pre-auction player retentions they utilise.

The League's commitment to the development of young talent in South Africa remains steadfast. There will no longer be a Rookie Draft; instead, teams must sign a minimum of two Under-23 players in their final 19-player squads, the statement said.

Defending champions MI Cape Town will get their title defence underway with a blockbuster clash against Durban's Super Giants on Friday, December 26, 2025, at the picturesque Newlands in the tournament opener. (ANI)

