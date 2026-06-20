Madrid [Spain], June 20 (ANI): Former Spain defender Fernando Hierro said that he likes the "character" of the current national team, saying that their cohesion bodes well for their chances in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. He also spoke on the freedom with which new generation stars of Spain, such as Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Pedri, play their game.

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Hierro represented Spain in four FIFA World Cups from 1990 to 2002, achieving two quarterfinal finishes. Speaking to FIFA, he spoke on his generation of Spanish football, which could not really make its mark in the World Cup, and the current Spanish set-up under the coach Luis de la Fuente and rising stars like Lamine, Nico and Pedri who are amongst the flagbearers for the 2024 Euro Champions as they aim to break a 16-year FIFA World Cup wait, having won their maiden title back in 2010.

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After a disappointing goalless draw against WC debutants Cape Verde, Spain will be aiming to get their campaign up and running full throttle against Saudi Arabia at Atlanta on Sunday.

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Speaking about the team's position as strong contenders for the tournament, he said, as quoted by FIFA's official website, "I like their character. They approach every game the same way, regardless of the opposition. Even when it is a EURO semi-final or final, they stay true to their style. They are such a well-rounded side. They know when to keep possession, when to increase the tempo, when to play direct, when to attack space and when to play with a target man up front. They are not tied to one clearly defined way of playing; there's plenty of flexibility. They can change shape, switch formation and alter their approach during the course of the game, which means they can play with a lot of confidence."

He said that the current team looks "very tight-knit" with a great atmosphere, pointing out that the coach de la Fuente has worked with many of those players at the youth level.

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"They look like a very tight-knit squad. From the outside, it seems there is a great atmosphere within the camp. De la Fuente knows what makes them tick, since he's worked with most of them at the youth level, and that shows. It's a strong group. People talk about how young they are, but they don't look it on the pitch. They are well prepared, they are confident, and there is a clear sense of cohesion. That bodes well for their chances at the World Cup," he said.

On his generation not being able to live upto the expectations at the grandest stage, Hierro said that his team felt "their time would come eventually".

"We had reached the quarter-finals several times, and we were on the verge of something special, but we could not quite get over the line. We put in some top performances, only to go out on penalties, and, at other times, we had clear chances but failed to capitalise on them. We sensed that if Spain could make it through to a semi-final, that psychological barrier would disappear, and it would feel like a different tournament. We had high expectations because our form going in was consistently strong, and we rarely lost in our qualifying campaigns. But, in the end, we could not quite turn that into a breakthrough when it mattered most," said Hierro, reflecting on his generation of Spanish football.

On how to win a FIFA World Cup, since talent is not always the only ingredient needed, Hierro said that it is important to stay calm and have good team spirit during a tournament such as a World Cup.

"You need to stay calm and remember that it's a squad of 26 players. It is a long tournament. When you're together for nearly 40 days, it's impossible to please everyone all the time. But team spirit is crucial. The starting XI that begins the competition are not always the ones that finish it, so the rest have to be ready to contribute. You have to be clinical in key moments, particularly in tight matches, and you need belief. From where I'm standing, this looks like a mature side. There will be difficult moments, because they will be up against the best teams in the world, but the key is to remain composed and stay true to your style of play," he said.

On young and rising Spanish talent such as Lamine, Nico and Pedri, he said that "if you did not know their ages, you would not believe how young they are". He also spoke on how these players want to make things happen, but also focus on enjoying, adding that they possess a "tremendous character".

"That is down to the way they understand the game and express themselves on the pitch. They play with freedom, but they also take responsibility. They want to do their best and to make things happen, but they are also out to enjoy themselves, and that creativity is important. All three have tremendous character. Nico and Lamine are fearless in 1v1 situations, while Pedri has that sense of rhythm - when to slow the game down, when to pick up the pace and when to carry the ball. They have maturity beyond their years, which is rare. They play with a level of assurance that you would normally associate with much more experienced players," he signed off. (ANI)

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